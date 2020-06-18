Coronavirus Pandemic Fuels Surge in Domestic Abuse in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco — Three weeks into the COVID-19 lockdown in Morocco, one woman’s private terror of abuse became public when…

“I am so scared,” the woman said. For her privacy, she was identified only as Imane from the small city Benslimane.

Imane had been beaten by her husband for five years until she sued him in 2019, she told the radio host in Moroccan Arabic. But when the quarantine started, the violence resumed.

“He always tells me that I can’t do anything, and no one can save me from him,” she said with a hoarse voice.

Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has trapped millions of women and children in homes made dangerous by abusers, resulting in a global surge in domestic violence. Since Morocco imposed a strict lockdown on March 20, women victims of abuse have been calling hotlines at two to three times the usual rate, aid organizations report.

Member organizations of the Moroccan Federation of Women’s Rights Leagues reported receiving over double the usual number of phone calls from mid-March to mid-May. Women calling report physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse, primarily by husbands and male partners.

“During normal times we can say there is not this rate of violence,” said Bouchra Abdou, director of the Tahadi Association for Equality and Citizenship in Casablanca. Since the confinement period began, calls to her organization’s hotline have tripled. “Now there are lots of calls. Sometimes in one day, it’s 20 to 30 calls.”

Misleading Data on Domestic Abuse

Moroccan police have sternly enforced shelter-in-place measures since late March, having arrested over 91,000 people for violations as of May 22, authorities reported.

Although on June 10 the government relaxed the lockdown in rural towns and small cities with low infection rates, restrictions remain in effect in larger cities. Residents are told they cannot leave home without an official authorization, which is usually granted only to one person per household, and even then only for work or errands deemed essential. Police — whose checkpoints dot the city streets — enforce a state-mandated curfew.

For the past three months, such restrictions have made it extremely difficult for women trapped with an abuser to leave home. Without authorization, a woman victim of abuse cannot seek refuge at a friend’s home or a shelter, let alone go to court to file a complaint. She could not buy credit for her mobile phone, to call a hotline or simply to hear the voices of loved ones.

Along with aid organizations, journalists and rights activists say they’ve received a flood of messages from victims and survivors on WhatsApp and Twitter. Some women have even publicly posted on social media about abuse, risking retaliation from perpetrators and victim-shaming.

Yet such cries for help are not included in official records. In an April 30 memorandum, Morocco’s chief prosecutor reported that courts in Morocco received 40% fewer domestic violence complaints than normal during the first month of lockdown: only 892 complaints were filed by victims. Of those, only 148 have been prosecuted, or 90% fewer than the typical 1,500 per month.

Rights activists say the decline in reported cases is misleading. “It doesn’t mean violence has gone down,” said Stephanie Willman Bordat, a lawyer who runs the Moroccan nonprofit Mobilizing for Rights Associates, or MRAwomen. “It means that people aren’t able to make complaints and don’t have access to justice.”

So advocates were deeply troubled by chief prosecutor Mohammed Abdennabaoui’s suggestion that the low number of official complaints could indicate a decrease in violence.

“Although it is still too early to draw clear conclusions about the level of domestic violence against women during the quarantine period,” Abdennabaoui’s memorandum stated, “the available statistics, which of course concern cases brought to court, augur well for the stability of the Moroccan family, its harmony and desire for natural and peaceful coexistence, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Saïda Kouzzi, a lawyer and leader of MRAwomen, fears such an optimistic interpretation will discourage women who are already wary of speaking out.

“Instead of just giving the numbers, they took the liberty of drawing conclusions, that are misleading — conclusions that could give women the idea that they must silence themselves,” Kouzzi said in French. “‘A woman must not speak of violence because us, Moroccans, good Muslims, we have stable families.’ That’s what (Abdennabaoui) said.”

