Coronavirus Disparities: ‘Poverty Is What’s Really Killing People’

As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S. this spring, a disturbing pattern emerged: African Americans were getting infected, and…

As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the U.S. this spring, a disturbing pattern emerged: African Americans were getting infected, and dying, at disproportionately high rates. And Chicago — where blacks make up 30% of the population but are dying from COVID-19 at two to three times the rate of whites — emerged as a national hot spot.

Epidemiologists say endemic conditions like underemployment and diseases like hypertension, obesity and diabetes make them more vulnerable than whites to infection. But Darlene Hightower says a more insidious problem is to blame.

“Poverty is what’s really killing people,” says Hightower, associate vice president of community health equity at Rush University Medical Center.

In her view, systemic inequality — lack of investment in poor neighborhoods leading to substandard schools, low-wage jobs, medical care and the constant stress of keeping heads above water — is a pre-existing condition, particularly in Chicago’s West Side. Even before the pandemic, residents of that hardscrabble, mostly African American community were, on average, more likely to die 16 years earlier than residents of The Loop, a tony, mostly-white neighborhood across town.

The link between economics, opportunity and public health is fundamental to Hightower’s mission: improving the health of the West Side, Rush’s home community, by bringing equity to its long-overlooked neighborhoods.

It’s one of the reasons Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed Hightower to the steering committee of the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team, a special task force aimed at bringing down the high COVID-19 death rate among the Windy City’s black population.

“We are all in this crisis together, but we haven’t experienced it in the same way,” said Lightfoot in a statement announcing the task force in April. “While we continue to focus on the immediate challenges related to COVID-19, this crisis has also doubled-down our longer mission to fight poverty, end racial inequality, and ensure every Chicagoan has access to a bright future we all deserve.”

[Read: Unsung Heroes Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

Says Hightower: “People have poor health outcomes because they don’t have access to quality education and they don’t have access to quality jobs,” keeping them from getting quality health care. “But there’s plenty of research that shows the higher educational attainment and the more money you make, the better health outcomes you have. If we’re really interested in moving the needle on health outcomes, we got to talk about poverty, we got to talk about access to opportunity.”

At first glance, it’s a seemingly Sisyphean task: i1mprove the health of an entire neighborhood, amid an ongoing pandemic that’s ravaging it. It seems an unlikely assignment for Hightower, a lawyer with no training in public health or epidemiology.

Upon closer inspection of her background, however, connections between Hightower’s past as an advocate fighting for equality in the courtroom and her new, high-profile mission — bringing equity to an underserved neighborhood — begin to emerge.

The daughter of a single mother, Hightower graduated from Georgetown University Law Center, then launched her career as a securities investigator and litigator before taking on civil rights cases at a small Chicago firm.

“I practiced law for about 25 years,” she says. “But it felt like I wasn’t having the kind of impact and change that I want to have, because it was one case at a time. I really wanted to broaden my work.”

Her on-ramp to public health came as a volunteer with community-based health organizations and nonprofits, Hightower says. Before long, she left the courtroom to join the Metropolitan Chicago Breast Cancer Task Force, where her portfolio included highlighting the disparities between African-American women and their white peers in breast cancer treatment and outcomes.

[Read: Dr. Leana Wen: ‘Public Health Depends on Public Trust’.]

After a brief stint running a Chicago-based nonprofit social-justice youth organization, Hightower returned to the public health arena in 2016 as a Rush executive focusing on health disparities. In January, she was given a mandate to help Rush improve the overall health of the 550,000 residents of the predominantly African American community it serves.

“I don’t have a master’s in public health. I’m not a doctor,” Hightower says. “But you can’t solve disparate health outcomes unless you’re looking at things like economics and education, and where people are living — what we call the social factors that affect health.”

The connections, she says, are clear.

“From 1934 to 1962, the federal government underwrote $120 billion in new home loans. Less than 2% went to non-whites,” she says. “A recent WBEZ article showed that, between 2012 and 2018, 68.1% of (home loan) dollars went to majority white neighborhoods in Chicago while just 8.1% went to majority black neighborhoods” like those on the West Side.

“That means that for every $1 dollar banks loaned in Chicago’s white neighborhoods, they invested just 12 cents in black neighborhoods,” she says. “That means these neighborhoods are poor. Businesses don’t invest in (them). There are no tax dollars to support quality schools, there are no grocery stores to get healthy food. Residents can’t safely exercise in neighborhood parks for fear of violence.”

And the health of residents — who don’t have access to healthy food, can’t safely exercise and have to travel to see a doctor — suffers, she says. That, in turn, makes them more vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

Supported by Rush University Medical Center, as well as community groups like Austin Coming Together and West Side United — two coalitions of faith, business, education and social service groups — Hightower’s public health mandate includes everything from encouraging business investment to upgrading schools to lobbying for quality housing.

[Read: Clinicians Champion Homeless Patients in COVID-19 Pandemic.]

“We have programs here that impact thousands of folks — from the quality of care to career-pipeline programs to some of the larger work we’re doing with other health institutions on the West Side,” she says. “So I feel like we really are in a position to impact a large number of people.”

Moreover, the current political moment — a global pandemic devastating African American neighborhoods coupled with Black Lives Matter protesters outraged at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and demanding an end to abusive policing in communities like the West Side — underscores the urgency, Hightower says.

“I think that we’re having what I’m calling a trifecta moment,” she says. The line connecting the pandemic, Floyd and the protests, she says, is “people feel systemically left out of opportunity. And not just left out, but losing their lives.”

The demonstrations are “a rallying cry from folks: ‘I count, I matter — see me!'” Hightower says. Though the demands are urgent, she says, change can be slow, particularly when conditions that cause the unrest have persisted for generations.

“I think that’s why being really intentional is really important,” Hightower says, noting that there are steps community leaders can take “in the next six months to a year, to the next five years” to address the problems.

“We’re hiring more people at our institutions and making sure they have a living wage,” she says. “We’re creating career paths for people to have more economic opportunity,” improving the health of the West Side.

In time, “we will see the change that we’re working toward,” she says. “My personal mission is to provide opportunities for people to thrive.”

More from U.S. News

Voice of the Moment: ER Doctor Gives Biting Critique of Pandemic Response

Myths About Coronavirus

Dr. Leana Wen: ‘Public Health Depends on Public Trust’

Coronavirus Disparities: ‘Poverty Is What’s Really Killing People’ originally appeared on usnews.com