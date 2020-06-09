Common Mistakes Premeds Make When Reflecting on Community Service

Medical schools pay a lot of attention to applicants who have shown a commitment to the underserved. It shows compassion…

Medical schools pay a lot of attention to applicants who have shown a commitment to the underserved. It shows compassion and a sense of social responsibility when an applicant participates in activities that involve giving back to vulnerable populations or those from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds, whether domestically or abroad.

Perhaps equally important is the way an applicant reflects on such experiences in his or her medical school application. It is not just important to get involved in community service, but to also demonstrate that you have the right mindset about service and that you came out of it with the right lessons. There are some common mistakes that med school applicants make when reflecting on their experiences. Avoiding the following four mistakes can make your application more impressive and your community service experiences more worthwhile:

— Exaggerating your service impact.

— Not including what you gained in service.

— Overemphasizing education.

— Walking away from service experiences thankful.

Exaggerating Your Service Impact

This happens too often. An applicant dedicates much of his or her personal statement or secondary essay to discussing the profound impact he or she had on the lives of those served. The applicant may talk about the elderly man at the nursing home who would not talk to anyone and then suddenly perked up after the premed spent a few hours keeping him company.

Similarly, stories abound in med school essays about the single mother or father who came to the clinic with an ill child, only to have the volunteer premed student turn their situation around by playing with the child or educating them about their health. Med schools recognize that it is extremely difficult to eliminate struggles that people face, and they don’t expect an applicant to solve those challenges.

Not Including What You Gained in Service

Humble volunteers do not come out of an experience thinking only about how they changed the lives of those they served, but rather about how they themselves grew through service. A common mistake in med school essays is the extensive emphasis applicants place on their impact on a person or community without reflecting on the impact the intended beneficiaries had on them.

Whether you spent time at your local soup kitchen down the street or at a remote medical clinic in a village on the other side of the world, it is wise to think carefully about how you grew from the experience and to place the bulk of your emphasis on this growth.

If you worked with Habitat for Humanity building homes for underprivileged populations, how did this experience shape your view of the challenges people face when they lack proper housing? What is the relationship between housing and health? What did you take away from working with others to achieve a common goal? How did this activity inform your future aspirations in medicine?

By answering these questions, you demonstrate thoughtfulness and are more likely to impress medical schools than by convincing them that because of you, a family has a roof over its head.

Overemphasizing Education

Many students who have been involved in health-related community service activities like to talk about the key role they played in educating the population they served toward better health. Whether it is teaching children about the need to exercise or talking to the elderly man with diabetes about the importance of adhering to his insulin regimen at the homeless clinic, there is often an overly naive assumption that people — especially those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds — are uneducated and that by informing them, one can affect their health outcomes.

This assumption can come across as judgmental, especially if the implication is that those who are poor or underprivileged simply do not know any better and we must teach them. It is also not an accurate assumption, because poor health habits are not purely driven by a lack of knowledge but sometimes by circumstance.

The child in the inner city who drinks only soda may be influenced by his peers and his inability to afford a healthier alternative. Similarly, the elderly man who does not adhere to his insulin regimen is not necessarily unaware of the effectiveness of insulin, but he may be unable to afford his insulin regimen or reluctant to share that he is experiencing side effects that deter him from adhering.

Simply put, human behavior is very complex and is driven by many factors, one of which may be a lack of knowledge. To assume that education is the panacea to addressing many of the health challenges that communities in need face without considering other factors at play is naïve and simplistic.

Walking Away From Service Experiences Thankful

We read too many essays where the premed student returns from a mission trip abroad or a volunteer activity at the local shelter feeling “humbled.” They say that after seeing the plight of the children in the remote village in East Africa or Central America, they are thankful and appreciative for all they have in their own lives.

This does not send a message to the essay reader that you are concerned about the well-being of those you wanted to serve, but that their plight helped remind you that your situation is much better. There is nothing wrong with being thankful, but that should not be the takeaway you share with med schools when you witness the suffering of others. Go a step further and discuss what this exposure taught you about the challenges underserved communities face and the impact it has had on your career goals.

Most premed students who become involved in community service go into it for the right reason — a desire to give back. But often in the interest of trying to convince the admissions committee that they are unique, they forget the core reasons that drove them to service and instead focus on common cliches that can hurt their application. With a little humility and sincerity, you can avoid these cliches, show sophisticated thinking about service and impress your essay readers.

