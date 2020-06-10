Combating COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories in the Exam Room

For Jessica Peck, a pediatric nurse practitioner and clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in…

For Jessica Peck, a pediatric nurse practitioner and clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, the rise in conspiracy theories has become a frustrating stumbling block in the course of providing care to patients.

Peck, who regularly counsels parents about vaccinations for children, is no stranger to conspiracy theories and disinformation. But the volume of that noise has turned way up.

“It’s been elevated, and there’s definitely more of it during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says. “We’re experiencing a global pandemic, but we’re also experiencing an info-demic,” which has dangerous consequences, too, she says.

If you’ve spent any time on any social media platforms over the past several weeks, you’ve no doubt stumbled upon a conspiracy theory or two related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ranging from the mild, yet false (that being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds means you don’t have COVID-19) to the truly outlandish (that the virus is being transmitted via newly constructed 5G cell phone towers), the theories have become increasingly complex and bizarre as the pandemic has worn on.

And they’re taking up a lot of time and space in the exam room. From not providing a prescription for prophylactic hydroxychloroquine to reminding patients that bleach is poisonous if swallowed, clinicians on the front lines of the pandemic are finding they must spend a lot of time refuting such claims while working hard to win the trust of patients who are scared and misinformed.

It’s not always the most outrageous claims that cause the biggest damage. Rather, it’s an insidious undermining of the authority of science and trained medical practitioners that concerns Peck and her colleagues most.

For example, in May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for school reopenings across the country, “someone made a slideshow that was an exaggerated version of the guidelines. It was shared widely,” she says.

But whoever made it had misspelled the word guideline on one of the slides. This caused some parents — who didn’t understand that the slideshow hadn’t been put out by the CDC — to doubt the public health organization’s ability to provide good guidance. “They’re saying, ‘I’m not going to believe that, because they can’t even spell guidelines right,'” Peck recalls being told in the exam room.

“Trying to cut through all that clutter can be really challenging,” she says. Many parents are struggling to figure out whom and what to trust.

In addition, keeping pace with science’s quickly evolving understanding of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 has been dizzying. “There’s already been about 7,500 papers on COVID-19. I feel like I’m back in grad school,” Peck says. She does her best to stay on top it all, as researchers race to explain the virus and find an effective vaccine or treatment.

But she cautions that we need to give science some time to work out the specifics. “All of these papers are individual data points. We’re looking to find patterns, and the more data points there are, the clearer the pattern can become.” However, some members of the public are taking these individual data points as the whole story, without giving science the time it needs to run its course, she says.

“Science is slow and methodical and predictable,” Peck explains. But the urgency of this crisis means we’re on a hyper-accelerated timeline for findings and reporting that can create confusion and mistrust.

Overcoming that mistrust has been challenging. At times, it feels strange for her to experience, given that nurses have consistently been voted the most trusted profession in an annual Gallup poll for nearly two decades. If nurses are the most trusted profession, why do some people hesitate to listen to their advice related to this particular disease?

Peck says the key to shoring up public trust in nurses will come via direct, one-on-one interaction between nurses and their patients. “There’s no need for nurses to be keyboard warriors. That’s not effective. Instead, we have to effectively leverage the relationship we have with patients. We have the education and training to do that in a compassionate and informed way,” Peck says.

A Love Letter to Nursing

Peck’s passion for nursing shines through in her work and discussions about this current crisis. The first woman in her family to graduate from college, she says nursing was an “accessible pathway” for a young woman from Houston to enter higher education. As a pediatric nurse practitioner with four children of her own, her love of children is as clear as her love of all things nursing.

In her work as a professor, Peck teaches doctoral nursing students. Since the pandemic hit, she’s had to move her teaching online. Many of her former students now out in the field are facing an unprecedented “emotional burden,” she says, as they grapple with what they’re seeing on the front lines of this crisis. Some are having to care for extremely ill patients without the support of their families, given the risk of contagion and the need to self-quarantine. And those patients are often similarly isolated from their family support networks.

“I have a lot of former midwifery students who are delivering babies to women who are alone with no support. Trying to navigate that emotional trauma has been very profound,” she says.

Her advice to other nurses, whether they’re serving on the front lines or not, is to “take care of yourselves. This pandemic is exhausting. We often put ourselves last, but it’s important to be aware of your own mental health and seek care.”

She also encourages nurses to realize “the value of what we do. We’re seeing in the news a lot of exhausted faces with dents and lines from masks, but we do more than that. We need to keep leading to shape the profession.”

For decades, nurses have been forced into a secondary role in health care, but Peck hopes their contributions will be better appreciated in the wake of the pandemic.

“Our voices have been diminished for a long time,” in part because traditionally, nursing has been a female-dominated profession. When compared to the more male-centric profession of medicine, nurses have often been sidelined. “But we have expertise, and we have knowledge and training and professional advice to give. I think we’re going to hear from nurses more going forward.”

As the world emerges from COVID-19, she calls on her fellow nurses to help lead the way. “As nurses, I think it’s going to take our collective effort to fearlessly do whatever it takes to help the world recover from this pandemic.”

Nurses are up to the task, she says. “Nursing is the most resilient and tenacious profession. We’re innovative and resilient and will rise up to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Correction 06/11/20: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing.