College Admissions Tasks for Sophomores

As the college admissions process becomes more competitive — with some stressed individuals applying to 20 or more schools — an increasing number of high school students are beginning their college prep as sophomores.

But what exactly should you do during your sophomore year? Three current college students recommend cultivating a positive relationship with your guidance counselor and touring college campuses.

Cultivate a Positive Relationship With Your Guidance Counselor

As a high school junior and senior, you will rely on your guidance counselor for assistance with tasks like selecting courses that demonstrate your college readiness, registering for the ACT or SAT and perfecting your college application. To make the most of this valuable resource, Hailey Meyer, a rising junior at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, recommends “creating a good relationship with your high school counselor” as a sophomore.

One way to begin cultivating this relationship is to schedule a meeting with your guidance counselor as soon as your sophomore year starts. During this meeting, introduce yourself if you have never met before and summarize your college admissions goals.

Meyer also suggests that you ask “all of the questions you can possibly think of relating to college.” Remember: The sooner you have answers to your questions, the sooner you can act on them.

An additional task to check off your list during this meeting is to register for the PreACT or PSAT. All three interviewees for this article advise sophomores to take one of these tests, and broaching the issue with your guidance counselor early on provides your counselor with the opportunity to direct you toward reputable prep materials. It also helps ensure that you do not miss important deadlines.

Begin Touring College Campuses

Danica Todorovic, a rising junior at North Park University in Illinois, and Jesus Rodriguez, a rising senior at North Park, advocate exploring potential colleges and universities in your sophomore year.

Rodriguez suggests that students “look into various colleges with their teachers or counselor or parental figure,” while Todorovic points to “taking college tours so you know what colleges you are looking for when you start applying.”

In-person campus visits are a popular method to assess whether a given institution feels “like a good fit,” Meyer acknowledges.

But with the coronavirus pandemic complicating travel throughout the U.S., how can rising sophomores act on this recommendation? Beyond carefully monitoring the shifting travel recommendations, you can take online campus tours, whether they are informally produced and shared on YouTube or formally developed by the college or university. In fact, try out both types.

Rodriguez says starting the college admissions process early on is “far more advantageous than having little to no exposure at all to these aspects until late in the game.”

Applying to college is a complex, high-effort endeavor, but your work will be amply rewarded when you receive an acceptance letter to the school of your dreams. As you look ahead to your sophomore year of high school, consider adding campus tours and building a good relationship with your guidance counselor to your to-do list.

“By starting earlier,” Meyer says, “it gave me more time to process what was going to happen and prepared me for what to expect, allowing each step to be taken in my own time and not feel rushed.”

