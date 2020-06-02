Children's National CEO on the Surprising Severity of COVID-19 in Some Kids

When COVID-19 emerged in the U.S. earlier this year, Children’s National Hospital began its planning with a distinct advantage: We…

When COVID-19 emerged in the U.S. earlier this year, Children’s National Hospital began its planning with a distinct advantage: We had been on the front lines of global threats before.

In the aftermath of 9/11, a greater emphasis was put on emergency preparedness and readiness. At Children’s National, we focused specifically on the impact disasters had on children, who often have their mental and physical health impacted differently than adults.

Over the past 20 years, our Children’s National emergency preparedness team has responded to a range of threats: emerging infectious diseases, natural disasters like hurricanes and snowstorms, and mass casualty events, like school bus accidents. We cared for a child shot during the 2002 sniper attacks in the Washington metro area. We faced the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, treating more than a thousand patients. In 2014, we were one of just five pediatric hospitals in the country to be designated as a federal Ebola Treatment Center, and screened a number of children returning to the U.S. from Africa with symptoms that resembled Ebola. Our researchers and clinicians were among the first to identify that the Zika virus impacted the developing fetal brain, often causing severe birth defects.

Our experiences with these prior health crises gave us an invaluable head start with our COVID-19 efforts, inspiring us to constantly search for the unique or unexpected ways that children are impacted by the virus and to uncover methods to protect them.

Despite the broadly held assumption (based on early data from China) that children were not as widely or severely affected by the virus, we prioritized a clinical strategy to make our own assessment with testing of kids at its core.

There were two key elements of our strategy:

1. Rapid turnaround viral testing at the hospital for the evaluation of emergency patients.

2. Off-site ambulatory testing for children with mild symptoms not requiring hospitalization.

Based on input from community pediatricians who did not have a process for getting their mildly sick patients tested, we opened the nation’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing site focused on people ages 22 or younger.

As of May 20, at our drive-through site, we’ve collected over 1,600 specimens from children and young adults from Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In March, only a quarter of those coming to the community site tested positive for the virus. By May, this rate rose steadily until it reached nearly 50%. This alerted us that the virus’ presence in children was increasing and raised critical questions, particularly as the region considered reopening strategies for day care and schools. We shared our insights with public health authorities.

Based on our experience with past epidemics, we understood that as an independent children’s hospital we would play an important role in the regional health response and surge planning. To that end, we worked with adult-focused hospitals to accept transfers of their pediatric patients, freeing up space in their facilities for more adults. In addition, we sought and received regulatory approval to care for young adults up to age 29.

As of May 20, 82 children and young adults had been hospitalized at Children’s National for COVID-19 with 23 requiring ICU care. Because of our experience treating such a large number of cases, we have made an extra effort to share our insights on pediatric COVID-19 with other children’s hospitals.

We’ve helped host weekly international meetings with colleagues from these institutions that have included individuals from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This sharing of front-line information has proved invaluable in assisting doctors worldwide to more quickly identify a new threat that has emerged: an increase in young patients with an inflammatory illness that appears to be associated with COVID-19.

The illness now known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children can affect many parts of the body and includes symptoms such as prolonged fever, rashes, changes in the color of skin or lips, swollen glands and red eyes. MIS-C can mirror Kawasaki syndrome, a rare but serious illness believed to be triggered by the immune system’s response to infection. Some children with MIS-C have the COVID-19 virus detectable in their bodies by direct testing, and some children have evidence of prior infection by measuring antibodies in their blood.

It’s estimated that children can develop MIS-C days or a few weeks after exposure to COVID-19. As of May 21, Children’s National had 23 confirmed cases of MIS-C and has helped sound the alarm about this potentially serious illness, which should be identified and treated as early as possible to achieve the best outcomes for our patients. If left undiagnosed and untreated, some children can develop heart conditions and heart damage.

As we think about the future and returning our society to normal, we know a vaccine is key. One of the most promising initiatives is the partnership of Johnson & Johnson and the federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to fund over $1 billion in COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment research and development. J&J Innovation and BARDA will occupy space on our new Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus, which will open next year on the former grounds of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. The campus will advance clinical and research breakthroughs in pediatric medicine.

Unfortunately, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will not end once we have a vaccine. Our society will deal with permanent residual health issues caused by postponed care for years to come, such as children missing important immunizations.

Moreover, a new and long-lasting mental health crisis is emerging as families face increased financial insecurity and stay-at-home orders and school closures have left children isolated from support systems important to their health and development. Children’s National is already working to increase our outreach to the youngest and most vulnerable in our community to address these needs.

The COVID-19 crisis has reaffirmed the importance of pediatric-focused medicine and the need for children’s hospitals to continue to advocate for the unique needs of young patients. By focusing on research and innovation, collaboration, and clinical excellence, we, collectively, can help children and their families get through these turbulent times and emerge with a better and brighter future.

