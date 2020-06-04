Children’s Hospitals Are National Treasures. And They Are in Jeopardy.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the United States, it brought with it at least the relief that…

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the United States, it brought with it at least the relief that overall, only a small percentage of children were being severely affected.

Yet as adult hospitals became overwhelmed by the surge of coronavirus patients, children’s hospitals stepped up to support them.

They freed up supplies like personal protective equipment and ventilators for use by other institutions. Some opened their doors to adult patients with COVID-19 or took in the pediatric patients from nearby general hospitals , allowing them to focus on the adults in their care.

To slow community spread of the virus, children’s hospitals deferred essential pediatric surgical procedures, including corrective orthopedic surgeries; admissions to treat chronic conditions such as Type 1 diabetes; and outpatient visits to diagnose everything from asthma to food allergies. Along the way, they continued to innovate, helping solve problems that were vexing entire communities confronted by this health crisis.

In the Pacific Northwest, for example, where the coronavirus surge began, Seattle Children’s Hospital pioneered new rapid-results testing and screening methods to cope with an unexpected rush of thousands of anxious families streaming onto their campuses with symptomatic children. Hospital staff sewed masks in the parking lot as supplies of PPE dwindled.

Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital each stepped up to support local hospitals by taking in as many of their pediatric patients as possible, allowing those facilities to focus on caring for the influx of adults with COVID-19.

In times of crisis, nearly all children’s hospitals have the ability to care for adult patients in their emergency rooms. Their inpatient units can create more capacity to treat adults in their communities, should the need arise, as it has with COVID-19.

In hot spots like New York, several rolled out the welcome mat for adult patients sickened by the virus, filling their pediatric beds and emergency rooms with those in need. Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital are among them.

Many others around the country — from Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio to Levine Children’s Hospital in North Carolina — prepared to admit adults upwards of age 30, but in many cases, these costly preparations were fortunately for naught as the added bed capacity was not ultimately needed.

Pediatric providers rolled up their sleeves and redeployed to the front lines in hospitals across their cities, some in roles completely foreign to them. In New Jersey, pediatric intensivists provided backup relief to adult COVID-19 units. In New Orleans, pediatric specialists served as liaisons to anxious family members who, due to tight visitor restrictions, couldn’t be present with their loved ones in the hospital, allowing direct caregivers to focus on delivering the best care possible.

Children’s hospitals have played vital roles in helping the nation address this crisis. But since March, many of their facilities have remained empty. State and local stay-at-home orders have caused substantial drop-offs in patient volumes. By late April, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City had seen a decrease of more than 70% in procedures and outpatient visits, which did not rebound even as the metro area began to reopen in mid-May. Assuring parents and families that hospitals are safe places to return for care is a priority for us all.

It is clear now that the pandemic is posing a catastrophic threat to pediatric providers nationwide, which could jeopardize their ability to protect the youngest and most vulnerable patients in the future.

This must not happen.

These hospitals and their clinicians understand children’s health best. They are the health care safety net for millions of kids who need well-child visits and vaccinations, behavioral health support and treatment for complex medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis and pediatric cancer. They are hubs for cutting-edge pediatric research, including the discovery of effective treatments for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and other illnesses related to COVID-19. They are the training grounds for future pediatricians.

The pandemic threatens to derail that system as we know it. If children’s hospitals are not able to provide the life-changing care, research and education that we’ve come to rely on going forward, we could see long-term health consequences for millions of youngsters. Unfortunately, many of these hospitals are being faced with excruciating decisions. They have begun to contain and reduce their costs. Staff have been furloughed. Compensation and benefits have been cut. Programs dedicated to keeping children healthy and out of the hospital are at risk of being curtailed.

Since the pandemic began accelerating in mid-March, these institutions have sustained revenue losses upwards of 40%, while the cost of keeping patients, families and clinicians safe have increased. Consequently, children’s hospitals are collectively losing $1 million per day on average — and more than $2 billion per month. By August, estimates suggest those losses could reach $10 billion. The financial impact of supporting the COVID-19 response on children’s hospitals is deep and unsustainable.

Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support health care providers. Subsequently, billions of dollars in financial aid flowed immediately to the nation’s hospitals based on federal Medicare definitions. Most of this aid cannot — and has not — reached children’s hospitals, who don’t participate in Medicare and are unable to benefit from such relief distributions. While the Department of Health and Human Services is working to provide COVID-19 disaster relief support to the nation’s children’s hospitals, operating losses continue.

In the midst of ongoing COVID-19 peaks, operating losses and insufficient federal aid to date, pediatric providers are working to ensure that essential health care needs are met. They are reimagining and redesigning how they deliver care in this “new normal.” From rapidly expanding telehealth to making their physical spaces comply with social distancing, children’s hospitals are at once innovating and taking on new costs.

It may be years before we understand the true toll of the COVID-19 crisis on our health system for kids. The majority of the nation’s children’s hospitals were only founded in the last century. It’s taken decades of dedicated work to cultivate the financial wherewithal to build specialized facilities that offer hope for children and families in their most desperate time of need.

These are hospitals where the most fragile newborns weighing only 1 pound have a chance at a life, and where children with devastating rare diseases such as sickle cell anemia can look forward to a better outlook.

It’s a major financial challenge to provide these services when your business model relies on Medicaid as the payer for more than 50% of patient volumes, as it does for most of the nation’s children’s hospitals. Add to that the way that COVID-19 has set flame to our financial reserves, and you can see the problem before us.

U.S. children’s hospitals are national treasures. They offer, as they always have, the promise of a better future for kids. It’s our duty as a nation to provide the disaster relief and recovery support they need to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.

