Children's Hospital Colorado CEO: Overcoming Fear Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested those of us in health care in ways we never expected, both personally and professionally. Yet in some ways, as care providers we are now facing the most difficult challenge of our careers: fear.

Patients and their families are afraid to come to us for help because they worry about exposure to the novel coronavirus. Their concern is understandable, as we have all been deluged by stories of health care systems stretched beyond their capacity. However, concerns that health care facilities are not safe are not grounded in reality, and we must find ways to reassure families that our facilities are safe places to go for care.

The consequences of this fear are serious. The pandemic resulted in a 36% decline in completed appointment volumes at Children’s Hospital Colorado as compared to 2019. That has led to a corresponding decrease in immunizations.

These developments are concerning on their own, but when you consider that Colorado ranks last among U.S. states for MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations and second to last for DTAP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) vaccination, it is alarming. If this trend continues, it will open the door to new disease outbreaks and the demoralizing prospect of refighting battles we thought we’d already won.

Additionally, the pandemic is exacerbating existing challenges, as well. Barriers to quality health care such as geographic access, transportation issues, lack of insurance coverage, mental health support, and culture and language access, to name just a few, have been eroding public confidence in the health care system for years, leading to declines in preventive care visits and immunizations long before anyone gave much thought to coronaviruses.

We’ve done our best to break down these barriers at Children’s Hospital Colorado through persistent public health efforts and engagement with our communities. However, this latest barrier — the fear of visiting health care facilities during the pandemic — must be overcome so kids can continue to receive the care they need to thrive.

We have taken many steps to let our patients and families know our facilities are safe places to visit. We’ve made safety a top institutional priority for years through programs like Target Zero, which focuses on risk areas for patient harm and then works to eliminate them one by one. When the pandemic hit, we drew on this experience and quickly instituted comprehensive patient and employee coronavirus screening and testing programs at all facilities to protect patients, their families and staff.

Those programs range from testing patients for COVID-19 before a medical procedure or a stay in the hospital through our in-house lab to requiring face coverings for all visitors and patients in all our locations. We’ve also implemented visitation policies to limit the number of people in our locations and encouraged social distancing by providing guides and signage to keep people at least 6 feet apart. We clean all kiosks, common areas and patient rooms multiple times per day and between every patient using medical-grade cleaning and sanitizing products. These steps actually make our care facilities some of the safest places to visit during this pandemic.

To further communicate our safety message with patients and families, community provider partners (family physicians, pediatricians and pediatric dentists), community partners and media, we launched two resource pages: one for providers and another for patient/families/community partners. These are updated regularly.

We provide digital updates to more than 2,600 providers statewide via email blasts, and work with local media to promote our drive-up testing site for health care workers and patient families. Children’s Charting Pediatric Podcast episodes about COVID-19 have reached more than 82,000 people in 121 countries. Additionally, our weekly provider virtual town halls continue to engage more than 550 providers from more than 10 states, including pediatricians, family physicians, pediatric dentists and pediatric specialists.

I’m proud, too, of the nimble response of our microbiology, epidemiology and infectious disease teams, which made us the first hospital system in Colorado to offer COVID-19 testing, and our Blood Donor Center was the first in the state to collect convalescent plasma, which have both helped critically ill patients at our adult peer institutions.

During the pandemic, we’ve also expanded our outreach to families sheltering at home. For years we have engaged in extensive public health efforts and found myriad ways to connect with our communities. For example, telehealth has been an option for providers at Children’s Colorado for the past decade. Very few used it, though, due in large part to government regulations and lack of reimbursements. Our team worked to build the program’s infrastructure, including incorporating the latest technology and conducting research on the most effective ways to use it. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our infrastructure was supporting approximately 100 telehealth appointments per week. Now, we are surpassing 6,000 per week.

By extending our telehealth program to our Pediatric Mental Health Institute, we were able to offer more support to the broader community, which is particularly important in these incredibly stressful times. We now offer telehealth services in 39 specialties across 164 clinics and care settings, from outpatient and inpatient care to emergency services to a full range of behavioral health services for youth suffering from anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and eating disorders. This change has allowed children and their families from across the state and region to continue to receive the care they expect from our providers in the safety and comfort of their own homes. In fact, one of our providers mentioned being able to see a child run across a yard with the family dog via a telehealth visit which allowed her to assess the child’s gross motor skills. And a parent mentioned that she felt her provider was very concerned about her child and that she received more attention having a virtual appointment.

We’ve done our best to break down barriers at Children’s Colorado through persistent public health efforts and engagement with our communities. These efforts can take the form of an initiative like our Just Keep Breathing program, which targets an eminently treatable condition, asthma, and delivers care where kids are — at home and at school. Or it can look like Partners for Children’s Mental Health, an umbrella organization spearheaded by Children’s Colorado that brings nonprofits, state agencies and other stakeholders into one room to tackle persistent mental health gaps in Colorado.

As we continue to contend with the destructive force of COVID-19, it feels tempting to put that work on hold, to draw inward and focus on mitigating the blow from the pandemic. We need to do the opposite, however. We need to double down on our efforts. Part of overcoming fear in a crisis comes from tapping into the groundwork of trust we’ve earned over years and by being willing to show patients and families that we care by addressing their fear concretely by focusing on safety, home health care, virtual visits and more.

I’m proud of the job we’ve done at Children’s Colorado to deal with a global pandemic safely and effectively, enabling our team members to continue meeting the diverse needs of the patients who depend on us. We feel poised to turn fears and uncertainties into opportunities to build on the trusted role that our health care workers and local hospitals play in the well-being of our communities. As we all begin to reactivate, may we continue to work together, innovate together and better serve our patients.

