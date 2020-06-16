CBRE names new retail lead for Mid-Atlantic

Real estate behemoth CBRE has named Katie Mahon, most recently a leader in Cushman & Wakefield’s retail practice, as its…

Real estate behemoth CBRE has named Katie Mahon, most recently a leader in Cushman & Wakefield’s retail practice, as its new senior managing director and retail leader in the Mid-Atlantic.

In the newly created role, Mahon will oversee retail operations and growth strategy in the region, which includes D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as CBRE’s joint venture with Streetsense. Mahon started her new role June 8. She reports to CBRE Mid-Atlantic Division President Kyle Schoppmann.

Mahon comes on board as the retail world, like much of the business community, is reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a crucial role for our division and one that we carefully recruited for over the past year,” Schoppmann said. “Katie is joining at an exceptionally demanding time. We are confident she will lead our division forward, deliver on our strategy and help our clients successfully navigate today’s challenging environment.”

Mahon’s most recent role was senior managing…