Canada’s Trudeau Must Toughen Stance With China, Ex-Diplomats Say

TORONTO — A few years ago, relations between China and Canada were warm, with Canada coming close to becoming the first country among the world’s leading industrial nations to launch formal free trade talks with China.

That seems like a distant memory now. In December 2018, Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecom giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. extradition warrant. Chinese authorities then took a number of steps widely regarded by officials in the U.S. and elsewhere abroad as retaliatory. They imprisoned two Canadians and accused them of spying, slapped tariffs on canola and other Canadian products and temporarily suspended imports of Canadian pork and beef.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has called the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor “arbitrary” but has not introduced any retaliatory measures. Critics have accused him of appeasing the Chinese government.

Tensions between Ottawa and Beijing increased dramatically on June 19, when Chinese authorities formally charged Kovrig and Spavor of espionage, indictments that could potentially lead to life imprisonment.

“China is mounting what amounts to a crude parody of Ms. Meng’s judicial process in Canada,” says David Mulroney, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2009 to 2012. “Every step in the Canadian process, such as the recent decision on double criminality, is matched by a Chinese move that is meant to justify the continuing detention of the Michaels,” says Mulroney, who today is a distinguished fellow at University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

With Meng’s case winding its way through the Canadian court system, U.S. News & World Report spoke to Mulroney and Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016. Today Saint-Jacques is a fellow of the University of Alberta and the Institute of International Studies in Montreal.

The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Many observers are saying Canada-China relations are worse now than ever before. Do you agree?

Mulroney: No, I don’t think so. We put our relationship with China on hold after (the massacre in) Tiananmen Square in 1989. However, this is a difficult time in the relationship. Since December 2018, Canadians have been forced to think about China incessantly because of the detention of the two Michaels, the unrest in Hong Kong and other issues. We’ve also heard stories of Chinese interference in Australia and elsewhere. Our model of relations with China is being undermined.

Saint-Jacques: Yes, I think so. We reacted to Tiananmen Square as one with other Western countries. I don’t recall another period where bilateral relations with China were this bad. The country has changed dramatically under the leadership of Xi Jinping, who decided China should occupy its rightful place in the world.

This extradition matter has put Canada between a rock and a hard place — the U.S. and China. What is the big takeaway from this predicament?

Mulroney: China has retaliated in several ways, including restrictions on Canadian canola, pork and beef. But China needs those products from us. Chinese farmers buy canola because it’s better than local rapeseed. Chinese people buy our beef because it’s healthier and better than beef there. Also, agricultural land in China is vanishing and they are losing the ability to feed themselves. They can punish us economically but those are short-term measures.

That being said, recent events make it clear we shouldn’t be too dependent on China economically because they will weaponize that. For every trade mission we send to China, we should send two to (South) Korea, Japan and other countries. We need to develop a market in India. It is best not to rely too much on a country as vengeful as China.

In terms of our relationship with the U.S., it has cooled in recent years and that underscores the importance of Canada being less dependent on the U.S. We’ve always worked under the assumption that our security and defense are guaranteed by the U.S. That has allowed us to sprinkle love in many places. But we need a real foreign policy, one that protects our interests. Nonetheless, the U.S.-Canada relationship always recovers from rough patches. Our two countries have very close ties, through commerce, culture, family relationships, etc.

Saint-Jacques: We are now facing China’s wrath. Two more of our citizens are imprisoned and our exports have dropped. Our government has been appeasing China and what have we gained from that? Nothing. We should now see China for what it is — a bully.

If you were advising the government on how to handle China, what would you say?

Mulroney: China is becoming more aggressive, and that is not going to change. Its leaders think that, ultimately, we will do what they want us to do because of their intimidation tactics.

The best way to get out of a hole is to stop digging. We’re still sending people there as though nothing has changed. We’re normalizing what has happened — and that should stop.

We should change our rhetoric and stop flattering China. We should push back against Chinese interference in Canada. China is weaponizing trade so we need to diversify on trade. In short, we should choose selective engagement over comprehensive engagement. We should also work with like-minded countries to counter Chinese aggression.

Saint-Jacques: We have to let China know there is a price to pay for its actions. We should rethink our engagement strategy with Beijing, take steps like increasing inspection of Chinese imports and reacting to Chinese interference in Canada. That includes threatening Canadian universities that plan to hold certain events and harassing Canadian citizens. We should also react to Chinese spy activities here.

We should make it harder for China to get what it wants from us. They want access to Canadian technology and are interested in investing here. We should restrict that. Chinese athletes train here for winter sports. Why not kick them out? We would be sending a message to Beijing: “Why should we be helpful to you when you are treating us this way?”

Canada is a middle power so we have to work with allies to force China to play by the rules.

Our message to China should be: You can play a bigger role on the international stage but you have to play by the rules and stop acting as a bully.

How do you see the scenario playing out in the months and years ahead?

Mulroney: If someone kidnapped members of your family and returned them later, would you then say to the kidnapper, ‘Let’s go back to being friends again?’ No. Yet the Trudeau government hopes to solve this detention issue and go back to status quo. It’s having a hard time wrapping its head around what is going on with China.

The one thing that will prompt the Trudeau government to change its approach to China is public sentiment — and polling shows that Canadians are cooling on China. They are becoming increasingly frustrated.

I hope our government learns from this crisis. China is an essential country but not a normal one. China is not our friend. We have to get on with China in a completely new way.

Keep in mind, that President Xi has enemies at home. Some senior members of the ruling Communist Party are conservative and don’t like having disputes with so many countries. The whispers are starting about Xi pushing too far. This may be a factor going forward.

Saint-Jacques: Relations between Beijing and Ottawa will be influenced by the Meng case. It could drag on for quite a while and, during that time, Beijing could increase pressure by putting the two Michaels on trial. [ Editor’s note: Chinese officials charged Spavor and Kovrig with espionage days after Saint-Jacques made this comment.] We have to brace ourselves for more difficulties.

Our government’s best response is to be tougher on China. That would send a message to senior leaders there, some of whom feel they can’t afford to alienate so many countries; China is dependent on international trade for economic success.

Canadians would probably welcome a change in Ottawa’s policy. There is a feeling in this country that we are getting repeated blows from the Chinese government and are not responding. But a change would require buy-in from the prime minister’s office.

