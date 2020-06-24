Calf Stretches to Relieve Muscle Pain

The calf muscle is actually made up of two primary muscles: the gastrocnemius muscle and the soleus muscle. “The vast…

The calf muscle is actually made up of two primary muscles: the gastrocnemius muscle and the soleus muscle. “The vast majority of injuries are to those two muscles,” says Robert Gillanders, a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy who practices at Point Performance Therapy in Bethesda, Maryland.

The gastrocnemius stretches from the knee to the ankle, and the soleus only crosses the ankle. “They have different roles related to their structure and architecture,” says Gillanders, a spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. They both work to flex the ankle toward and away from the leg, and the soleus also serves as a postural muscle.

Injuries occur when the muscles, which are meant to contract and stretch, overdo it. According to the University of Michigan, most calf injuries result during sports, especially movements that require you to push off with your foot quickly for a sudden burst of speed. Examples of activities with such movements include:

— Tennis.

— Baseball.

— Soccer.

— Racquetball.

— Running.

Moreover, over-stretching and tearing can occur suddenly (an acute injury) or over time (an overuse injury).

The muscles are made of thousands of fibers. The degree of injuries are graded from 1 to 3:

— Grade 1: A few torn fibers.

— Grade 2: More significant tearing.

— Grade 3: Total muscle tear.

The average person can self-identify the different grades, Gillanders says. “Grade 1 is some pain, but no bruising or swelling, and you are back to normal in a week or two. Grade 2 adds swelling and bruising from blood vessel tears. You will also have more weakness, plus pain, and it takes three to four weeks to recover. With a completely torn Grade 3, this is actually less painful but has more swelling and bruising, and you may see a deformity. It impacts gait, and needs surgery to repair it,” he says.

The Mayo Clinic advises you to call for immediate medical help or go to an emergency room if:

— The injury includes a deep cut or exposed bone or tendon.

— You are unable to walk or put weight on your leg.

— You have pain, swelling, redness or warmth in your calf.

— You hear a grinding popping sound when you injure the leg.

— You notice signs of infection, such as redness, warmth or tenderness, or you have a fever greater than 100 degrees F, or 37.8 degrees C.

— Your leg is swollen, pale or unusually cool.

— If calf pain occurs after prolonged sitting, such as on a long car trip or plane ride, as this may indicate blood clots in the leg, which can be life-threatening.

— You have swelling in both legs along with breathing problems

However, the vast majority of calf injuries are minor (Grade 1) and can be treated successfully at home. Self-care for mild pain and swelling includes:

— Staying off your leg as much as possible.

— Using an ice pack on the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes three times a day. (A frozen bag of peas works will if you don’t have an ice pack.)

— Elevating your leg whenever you sit or lie down.

— Using over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) or naproxen sodium (Aleve).

Once the acute symptoms are cared for, stretching the calf muscle can help rehabilitate it. The APTA offers a series of stretches, from easy to moderate to advanced. It recommends starting with easier stretches, then trying the more challenging stretches as you improve. Before you begin any level of stretching, the APTA says to follow these tips for best results:

— Warm up for a few minutes first so your muscles stretch more easily: Walk briskly, march in place or do some other moderate form of physical activity.

— Stretch at least two to three times on each side, taking turns.

— Keep good form and posture.

— Breathe throughout each stretch, you should never hold your breath.

— Do not bounce while stretching. Hold the position steady until you feel the stretch. Try to relax into the stretch while holding it.

With a proper stretch, you should feel slight discomfort and pulling in the muscle. While this is normal, pain is not. Stop immediately if you feel pain and consult with your doctor.

Here are some calf stretches from the APTA:

Level 1: Easy Calf Stretches

— Sit in a chair with one leg out in front of you.

— Loop a belt or a strap around the bottom of the front of the foot on your outstretched leg.

— Gently pull the strap so that your toes come toward you as your heel stays in place on the floor.

— You should feel a stretch in the back of your calf.

— Hold this position for 15 seconds. Repeat two to three times or more, as you feel matches your fitness level.

— Lay on your back with on leg bent and the other flat.

— Keep your flat leg relaxed and press your foot away from your body.

— Hold it for five seconds, then relax and repeat.

Level 2: Moderate Calf Stretches

— Stand upright with your palms flat against a wall and the leg you want to stretch behind you.

— Lean toward the wall, and keep the heel of your back leg on the floor.

— First, do this exercise with the back knee straight. Then bend your back knee slightly while keeping your heel on the floor for added stretch.

— You should feel a stretch in the back of your calf.

— Hold this position for 15 seconds. Repeat two to three times or more, if you are able.

— Sit in a chair with feet shoulder width apart.

— Keep balls of feet on floor, then raise both heels off the floor.

— Hold for a second or two, then lower heels to the floor. Repeat as you are able.

Level 3: Advanced Calf Stretches

— Stand on a stair with one foot fully on the stair and the other foot with the heel over the edge.

— Slowly lower your heel so it falls below the stair and you feel a stretch in the back of your calf.

— First, do this exercise with the back knee straight. Then try it with a slight bend of your knee for added stretch.

— Hold this position for 15 seconds. Repeat two to three times or more, if it matches your fitness level.

— Stand with feet shoulder width apart.

— Keep your upper body still.

— Slowly raise both heels off the ground at the same time, then lower to the floor.

