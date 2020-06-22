Best Places to Retire Near Health Care Services

Whether you need help managing a chronic condition or coping with a sudden emergency, it can be helpful to retire…

Whether you need help managing a chronic condition or coping with a sudden emergency, it can be helpful to retire near health care services. When thinking about where to retire, it’s important to consider proximity to doctors, specialists and hospitals. While you may not need more than a few screenings at the beginning of your retirement, it’s useful to live near medical providers as you age.

Using data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals and the U.S. News Best Places to Retire rankings, here’s a look at some of the metro areas that provide top-quality health care to seniors. This ranking includes data about the quantity and quality of U.S. News ranked and rated facilities within 50, 100 and 250 miles of each metro area, excluding children’s hospitals.

1. Philadelphia

The nation’s first medical school was founded at the University of Pennsylvania and has been training doctors for over 200 years. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian are ranked 18th in the nation on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Residents of Philadelphia also have access to health care services in New York, Baltimore or Washington, D.C., via car or train. Yet the cost of living is lower in Philadelphia than in these nearby metro areas. Retirees pay a median of $1,664 per month to own a home with a mortgage, $691 monthly for a paid-off home or $970 per month in rent. The median home price in Philadelphia in $237,800.

1. New York City

New York city has three hospitals that are ranked in the top 20 in the nation on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, which is more than any other city. The highly regarded hospitals include New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, NYU Langone Hospitals and Mount Sinai Hospital. New York city also has an extensive public transportation system that makes it easier for seniors who can’t drive to get to medical appointments. However, the high housing prices are likely to be out of reach for retirees on a modest budget. The median home price is $413,500, and retirees with a mortgage make median payments of $2,411 per month. The median rent for the New York metro area is $1,081 per month, but it costs far more to live in the most desirable neighborhoods.

3. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown has several local hospitals including Lehigh Valley Hospital and St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus. Residents can also commute to New York or Philadelphia for specialized medical care. Median monthly homeownership costs are $1,487 with a mortgage, but only $654 among those who are mortgage-free. The median home price in Allentown is $201,900. Renting an apartment in Allentown costs a median of $876 monthly.

4. Reading, Pennsylvania

Reading is located midway between Harrisburg and Allentown and about an hour from Philadelphia. The city has a major hospital, Reading Hospital, in West Reading and is also located near several other cities with major medical providers. The area’s reasonable housing prices make it easy for retirees on a fixed income to relocate. The median home price is just $169,800. Retiree housing costs a median of $1,373 per month with a mortgage, $608 for a paid-off home or $802 monthly for rent. Reading is also a destination for cyclists, and those who regularly use the over 125 miles of bike trails in the area might be able to maintain their good health for longer.

4. York, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for an affordable place to retire near health care services, consider York. The median home price is just $168,300. Retiree homeowners pay a median of $1,342 in monthly housing costs including a mortgage, which drops to $567 among retirees who have paid off their home. The median rent among retirees is $791 per month. York’s major hospital is WellSpan York Hospital. Just a 30-minute drive from Harrisburg and under two hours from Philadelphia, York also provides convenient access to larger cities.

6. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Health care is provided locally by Lancaster General Hospital. Retirees could also easily commute to major hospitals in Philadelphia and Baltimore. Reasonable housing costs can make it easier to afford your medical bills. The median home price in Lancaster is $196,000. Retirees pay a median of $1,395 in monthly housing costs with a mortgage, which drops to just $565 after the mortgage is paid off. The median rent in Lancaster is $989 per month.

6. Baltimore

Baltimore is a health care destination for those seeking innovative treatments and high-quality care. Johns Hopkins Hospital ranks third in the nation on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. However, living near high-quality medical service providers doesn’t come cheap. The median rent in Baltimore is over $1,000 per month. The median home price is $279,900, and retirees with a mortgage pay a median of $1,671 per month in housing costs. However, retirees who have paid off their home are able to reduce their housing costs to a median of $600 per month.

8. New Haven, Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital is ranked 20th on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. This teaching hospital trains students from the Yale School of Medicine and the Yale School of Nursing and is known for heart and vascular treatments, oncology and transplantation services, among other care. It costs retirees a median of $924 a month to rent an apartment in the New Haven metro area. Homeowners pay a median of $1,847 per month in housing costs including a mortgage or $880 monthly if they are mortgage-free. The median home price in New Haven is $243,800.

9. Hartford, Connecticut

Retirees in Hartford have access to a variety of health care services. Hartford has several local hospitals including Hartford Hospital and St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. The city is also within driving distance of top hospitals in New Haven and New York City. It costs a median of $242,000 to buy a home in Hartford. Retiree homeowners pay a median of $1,785 for a house with a mortgage, or $822 in monthly housing costs for a paid-off home. The median rent in Hartford is $906 per month.

10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s capital city has multiple hospitals including Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Pinnacle. It’s affordable to live near major medical providers in Harrisburg, where the median home price is $177,100. Retirees with a paid-off home have a median of just $530 in monthly housing costs, but that climbs to $1,345 per month among homeowners with a mortgage. Renters are charged a median of $832 monthly. Student and physician volunteers from the Penn State College of Medicine and Milton S. Hershey Medical Center staff a student-run free clinic, LionCare, for underserved Harrisburg residents.

