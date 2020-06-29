Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Websites for Investors

With fixed income paying a pittance and stocks increasingly volatile of late, some investors are turning to peer-to-peer lending platforms…

With fixed income paying a pittance and stocks increasingly volatile of late, some investors are turning to peer-to-peer lending platforms for above-market returns. Peer-to-peer lending platforms have grown from a few startups in 2014 into a $2 billion industry in 2019, according to research company IBISWorld.

Peer-to-peer lending has three competitive advantages: First, platforms’ proprietary credit evaluation algorithms can look beyond FICO scores to determine a borrower’s creditworthiness, enabling more people and businesses to get funding. Second, by cutting out the bank middleman, peer-to-peer lending allows investors to pocket more of the interest paid by borrowers. Third, peer-to-peer lending can provide other benefits, such as the feel-good benefit of knowing your money is helping another person or small business thrive.

Investors should beware, however, that, as with all investments, peer-to-peer lending comes with risk. Many sites encourage investors to diversify their risk by spreading investment dollars across multiple borrowers. This way, you’re less at risk of a single default taking out your entire investment. And never loan money you can’t afford to lose.

When you’re ready to invest, here are the six best peer-to-peer lending sites of 2020:

— Kiva

— Prosper

— Upstart

— LendingClub

— Funding Circle

— Peerform

Kiva

“Candidly, the peer-to-peer lending space is oversaturated right now, and for those not paid to follow its ups and downs, the major players can seem more or less interchangeable,” says Brian Martucci, personal finance expert at the Money Crashers information website. “Any platform that deviates from the norm is worth celebrating.”

For this reason, he likes Kiva, an international nonprofit founded in 2005 that connects investors with microentrepreneurs and small business owners around the world. The company was founded on the mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive.

Every dollar loaned on Kiva goes to funding loans, with a 96.1% repayment rate. You can lend as little as $25, but there is no interest paid on loans.

Prosper

Also founded in 2005, Prosper was the first peer-to-peer lending site in the U.S. Since then, it’s given more than 1 million borrowers $17 billion in loan funding. Investors can be a part of that funding for as little as $25. You can purchase as large a loan as you’d like, provided it doesn’t exceed 10% of your net worth.

Loans range from AA to HR for “higher risk, higher return.” Historically, interest rates on loans that originated since July 1, 2009, have ranged from 3.4% to 8.2%. Investors pay a 1% annual loan servicing fee.

The company’s new mobile app, available for Apple and Android, lets you manage your portfolio and track your investment performance.

LendingClub

With LendingClub you don’t fund full loans, but rather fractions of loans called notes (also common with other peer-to-peer lenders on this list). Notes, graded from A to C, come with three- or five-year terms and can be purchased in $25 increments. This allows investors to diversify their risk by splitting an investment across borrowers.

Your return is then the average of the interest rates on your notes, less losses and fees, which includes LendingClub’s 1% investor service fee.

Borrowers make monthly payments of principal and interest. You can invest in a nonretirement account or individual retirement account. Start lending with a minimum $1,000 deposit, but take a look at the company’s investor education section.

Upstart

What sets Upstart apart from other peer-to-peer lending sites is its artificial intelligence element. The company’s AI software evaluates borrowers on more than just their FICO scores, taking into account other variables such as education, occupation and employer. From thousands of data points, Upstart assigns each borrower an annual percentage rate based on their likelihood of default.

According to the company’s internal research, this evaluation process could result in 75% fewer defaults at the same approval rate of traditional bank models, or 173% more approvals at the same loss rate.

Using AI also enables the platform to constantly learn and optimize based on daily loan-level repayments and delinquencies.

Funding Circle

If you want to support small businesses, consider peer-to-peer lending through Funding Circle. To date, the platform has originated approximately $11.7 billion for 81,000 small businesses in the U.S., U.K., Germany and the Netherlands.

Investors buy notes with terms up to five years and receive monthly installments. To start, you need to transfer $25,000 to your Funding Circle investment account. You can then allocate that $25,000 in as little as $500 increments to fractional notes. Pick your own notes or let the platform’s auto invest tool choose for you.

As of March 2019, historical annual interest rates ranged from 5% to 7%. There is a 1% servicing fee. The company uses risk tools and models to decrease default rates. The company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange with ticker FCH.

Peerform

Acquired by Versara Lending in 2016, the platform was started by Wall Street executives in 2010. They founded Peerform with two objectives: to give borrowers a positive experience with a clear, fast and fair personal borrowing experience, and to provide investors with well-vetted investment opportunities that offered a favorable risk-adjusted return.

Today, the platform’s portfolio builder helps investors compile unique, risk-adjusted portfolios to meet their needs. Simply set a financial goal, and the system will show you how to deploy your capital to reach it. Loans are repaid in monthly installments.

Borrowers must have a minimum FICO score of 600 and debt-to-income ratio less than 40%. They also cannot have any delinquencies, recent bankruptcies, judgments, tax liens or nonmedical-related collections within the past 12 months.

