Best Free Food Deals and Specials for Father’s Day 2020

Father’s Day is June 21, and restaurants in many locales are finally open for in-person dining. So now is the time to treat your father to a nice meal at his favorite restaurant.
If you cannot take Dad out for Father’s Day, a restaurant gift card for his favorite restaurant is a good second choice. Many restaurants are offering a bonus card with a minimum gift card purchase.
Here are some of the best Father’s Day 2020 restaurant deals and specials:
Free Food and Dining Offers for Father’s Day
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s
Show your father that sometimes, there is a free lunch. Fathers eat free with purchase of equal or greater value (up to $10 value)
Joe’s Crab Shack
If your father loves seafood, take him to Joe’s Crab Shack, which is featuring a four-course fixed-price menu for $30 on Father’s Day.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Some dads have bigger appetites, so why not treat him to turf and surf on Father’s Day? At Ruth’s Chris Steak House, enjoy a prime rib-eye steak with lobster tail and salad for $59 to $75. Dine-in, takeout and delivery options are available, based on location. If giving a gift card is more your style for Father’s Day this year, you can receive an extra $50 for every $250 spent.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
It is hard to go wrong with steak, and another excellent Father’s Day dining option is Morton’s with a three-course menu for $59 to $79. The special is available June 19 through June 21.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Take your dad out for a special three-course fixed-price dinner for $100 featuring serious amounts of rib-eye steak and lobster. Just keep in mind that he may need to loosen his belt a notch for this dinner. The deal is available June 19 through June 22. For pickup or delivery orders, order the three-course family menu instead.
McCormick & Schmick’s
Celebrate Father’s Day by treating your dad to a bourbon and grill kit, plus a virtual bourbon tasting, for $189 for two. The virtual bourbon tasting takes place on Father’s Day. The grill kit alone costs $95.
Gift Card Deals for Father’s Day
If staying at home is more your style this year, consider these Father’s Day gift card deals at restaurants and eateries.
Abuelo’s
Enjoy a $10 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase. Gift card must be purchased by June 30, and the bonus card is valid until Sept. 30.
Applebee’s
Take 10% off any online gift card purchase of $50 or more. This deal must be purchased by June 30.
Benihana
Get a $10 bonus card with a purchase of $50 or more in gift cards. Get $60 in bonus card with the purchase of $200 or more in gift cards. Gift cards must be purchased by June 21. Bonus cards are valid until July 26.
Bonefish Grill
Receive a $10 bonus card with $50 in gift cards. Gift card must be purchased by June 30 and the bonus card is valid until Dec. 31.
Carrabba’s
Get a $10 bonus card with a purchase of $50 in gift cards. Enjoy great savings on your own schedule as this offer is valid for purchase through Father’s Day. Bonus card is valid until Dec. 31.
The Cheesecake Factory
Earn a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased. This deal is must be purchased by June 30.
Chili’s
Get a $10 bonus card with a purchase of $50 in gift cards. Gift card must be purchased by June 28, and the bonus card is valid until July 31.
Fogo de Chao
Receive a $15 bonus card now and $25 bonus card for future use with any purchase of $125 or more in online gift cards. Bonus cards are valid until Sept. 3.
Maggiano’s Little Italy
If Italian food is your father’s style, enjoy great food and get a great deal with a $20 off $60 bonus card that comes with a $100 gift card purchase. The purchase must be made by June 24 but you have until Aug. 5 to use the bonus card.
Olive Garden
Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased by Father’s Day. This deal expires on July 31. The bonus card is valid until July 31.
Outback Steakhouse
Earn a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased. The bonus card is valid until Dec. 31.
Red Robin
Get a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Bonus cards are valid until Aug. 30.
Subway
Pick up a $5 bonus gift card for every $25 in gift cards purchased. Bonus cards can be used any time and never expire.
