Best Fourth of July Sales and Deals of 2020

July 4 falls on a Saturday this year. But you can expect a week — or more — of sales. While in-store shopping may still be sluggish due to COVID-19, plenty of retailers are offering online deals and curbside pickup options.

Whether you’re searching for deals on new appliances, outdoor gear, mattresses or clothing, this year’s Fourth of July sales have plenty to offer, and some of them are starting early.

Here are the stores offering the best Fourth of July sales and deals for 2020:

— Macy’s.

— Old Navy.

— Stein Mart.

— Ashley HomeStore.

— Big Lots.

— Brooklyn Bedding.

— Costco

— The Home Depot.

— Lowe’s.

— Nest Bedding.

— Overstock.

— Sam’s Club.

— World Market.

— PlushBeds.

— Stearns & Foster.

— Tempur-Pedic.

— Bath & Body Works.

— Godiva.

— Google Store.

— REI.

Read on for more information about some of the best July 4 sales for 2020.

July 4 Deals on Clothing and Accessories

These stores are offering July 4 sales on clothing and handbags.

Macy’s

Get free shipping on orders of $25 or more through July 5. No promo code is required. Just add at least $25 worth of items to your cart. Macy’s also has a tradition of running Fourth of July deals and promo codes, so be sure to check its site as July 4 approaches.

Old Navy

The Americana-Rama sale is live and features up to 60% off red, white and blue fashion, as well as summertime staples like shorts and beach towels.

Stein Mart

All Louis Vuitton handbags and wallets are 15% off until July 5.

July 4 Deals on Home Goods and Furniture

For July 4, these retailers are slashing prices on outdoor and indoor furniture and home goods.

Ashley HomeStore

The Stars and Stripes sale is already live and offers up to 50% off outdoor furniture, recliners, bedroom furniture, sectionals and more.

Big Lots

The Freedom To Save event is already live and features discounts on pool floats, mattresses, grills, patio furniture and more.

Brooklyn Bedding

Get 25% off across the entire site from June 24 to July 7. Its subsidiary RVMattress.com will also be offering 25% off during those same dates with promo code INDEPENDENCE25.

Costco

The warehouse club is marking down refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, ranges and other large and small appliances through July 8. Most of the items in the sale are member-only items, so you’ll need to log in to your Costco account (if you have one) to see the prices. In addition to lower prices, Costco is offering extra cash-back rewards if you purchase an extended warranty.

The Home Depot

The Red White and Blue Savings event is live now and features discounts on paint, grills, patio furniture, tools and more. Plus, through July 8, get a discount when you buy multiple appliances. The discount ranges from $50 off when you buy two appliances to $600 when you buy six or more appliances.

Lowe’s

The Fourth of July appliance sale runs until July 8. You’ll get a discount that varies with the amount you spend. It ranges from $300 off when you spend between $1,999 and $2,498 to $700 off when you spend $5,999 or more.

Nest Bedding

The mattress and bedding company is offering 20% off purchases of $150 or more. Use promo code FIREWORKS at checkout.

Overstock

Overstock’s Fourth of July Blowout event runs through July 6 and features deals that will help you enjoy your home’s outdoor and indoor spaces this summer. Highlights include patio furniture starting at $99, area rugs starting at $49, living room furniture starting at $99 and mattresses starting at $199. Plus, if home remodeling is on your summer to-do list, you’ll also find plenty of discounts on window treatments, outdoor games, lighting and bath fixtures.

Sam’s Club

The Fourth of July Savings event is live and offers discounts on big-ticket items. Mattresses, furniture and appliances are up to $1,000 off (with most discounts ranging from $100 to $500). While some in-store deals are available, many of the items in this sale are online only.

World Market

During the Clearance Sale, which runs through July 27, you can get up to 40% off rugs, home decor, outdoor furniture, dishes and more.

July 4 Deals on Mattresses

These retailers are offering Fourth of July sales on mattresses and bedding.

PlushBeds

Get 25% off across the entire site when you shop for mattresses, toppers, bedding and more between June 30 and July 7.

Stearns & Foster

Get up to $600 off Lux Estate mattresses, $100 off Ergo mattresses and other discounts through July 24.

Tempur-Pedic

Until July 24, get $500 off Breeze mattresses, $100 off Ergo mattresses and $200 off Ergo Extend mattresses.

July 4 Deals on Skin Care Products

Score discounted body lotions and soaps on July 4.

Bath & Body Works

The retailer’s semiannual sale runs though July 5. Get up to 50% off hand soap, candles, lotions, air fresheners and more.

July 4 Deals on Food

Get discounted sweets this July 4.

Godiva

Spend $100 or more and get 25% off your online order July 3 to July 5. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $15 or more.

July 4 Deals on Tech

The Fourth of July is bringing some tech deals.

Google Store

The Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest Hello Doorbell are both $50 off through July 8. Google is also offering bundled discounts when you buy multiple smart home products.

July 4 Deals on Outdoor Goods

Prepare for summer fun with this July 4 sale.

REI

The REI Fourth of July sale runs June 26 to July 6. You’ll find up to 50% off clearance clothing, 25% off Hydro Flask drinkware and coolers and 30% off REI-brand camping furniture and tents.

Best Fourth of July Sales and Deals of 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/25/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.