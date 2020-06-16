Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery Here are the 2020-21 top five Best Children’s Hospitals for pediatric neurology and…

Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery

Here are the 2020-21 top five Best Children’s Hospitals for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Child neurology includes the treatment of nervous system problems in children, including the brain, muscles, nerves and spine. Pediatric neurologists and neurosurgeons treat neurological disorders such as epilepsy, seizures, tumors, concussions, sleep problems, headache and stroke; autoimmune diseases affecting the brain and spine, including multiple sclerosis; and muscular and developmental problems such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, as well as meningitis and encephalitis.

Each hospital’s score is calculated from hospital-submitted data covering outcomes-related measures such as survival following complex surgery, surgical complications and success in controlling epilepsy. In addition, the data cover infection prevention, use of best practices and program capabilities, as well as expert opinion from pediatric neurologists.

5. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

In 2020, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is ranked fifth in the country for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

4. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Ranked No. 4 for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

3. Children’s National Hospital

In 2020, Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. ranks third in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

2. Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital, located in Houston, ranks second in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2020.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

Maintaining its position, Boston Children’s Hospital ranks first in the country for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2020.

