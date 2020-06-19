Elderberry syrup is one of those old-fashioned remedies your great-great-grandmother might have used to fight a cold or flu. But…

Elderberry syrup is one of those old-fashioned remedies your great-great-grandmother might have used to fight a cold or flu. But the potential immune health benefits of elderberry syrup are still embraced by many in today’s world of modern medicine. “There’s wisdom in the natural world, and my preference is using plant medicine in lieu of pharmaceuticals when there’s little or no risk. Elderberry is one I feel good about because it’s been used for so long and in so many different cultures,” says Dr. Julia Getzelman, a San Francisco pediatrician.

The benefits of elderberry syrup aren’t just for kids. The supplement is used by people of all ages.

hat Is Elderberry Syrup?

Elderberry syrup comes from the dried flowers and berries of the European elder tree (Sambucus nigra). The flowers and berries are also made into extracts, teas, pills and even gummies.

Like our ancestors, some people make elderberry syrup at home. The recipe typically includes:

— Dried elderberry flowers or berries.

— Water.

— Raw honey.

— Spices (such as cinnamon and ginger).

— Alcohol (such as vodka or brandy) to extend shelf life.

Making elderberry syrup requires simmering the berries, water and spices on the stove, steeping the mixture for an hour and then pouring it through a strainer. The strained liquid is then combined with honey and alcohol to create a thick syrup.

Some people prefer buying prepared elderberry syrup. It’s available just about anywhere supplements are sold, such as a drugstore, grocery store or health food store. But remember that elderberry syrup, like any supplement, isn’t stringently regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. “That means it could contain less (if any) of the beneficial nutrients you’re hoping to take,” says Dr. Thomas Holland, a physician scientist at Rush University Medical Center.

Holland also points out that prepared syrups contain additional ingredients such as preservatives and added sugars. That may not be a big concern if you’re considering the benefits of elderberry syrup when sick family members need symptom relief. But it’s an important factor to weigh when debating the health risks and benefits of elderberry syrup.

Immune System Supporter

Like other berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), elderberries are rich in compounds that support immune health.

Elderberries contain:

— Vitamin C, which helps several important cells in the immune system (such as T cells) perform their jobs.

— Vitamin A, which helps regulate immune responses.

— Powerful plant chemicals (phytochemicals) called flavonoids that appear to help health in many ways. For example, flavonoids may help fight inflammation and cancer.

Vitamins and phytochemicals are also powerful antioxidants — compounds that fight free radicals (molecules that damage cells).

“That means that they can support the immune system in the removal of harmful reactive oxygen species,” Holland says.

Germ Fighter?

One of the health benefits of elderberry syrup may be an ability to fight harmful viruses (such as a cold or flu virus).

“Elderberry is thought to have neuraminidase inhibiting activity. What this means is that it will block the viral neuraminidase — (an enzyme) which allows the virus to be released from an infected cell after replicating — of influenza viruses specifically,” Holland says. “Essentially, if elderberry does contain this property, it may prevent viral reproduction by blocking the release from an already infected cell.”

How might that help?

Elderberry might shorten the severity and duration of symptoms. For example:

— “Studies have looked at people on an airplane exposed to a cold virus, and those who used elderberry had less severe and shorter duration of symptoms,” Getzelman says.

— A small, randomized trial in Norway found that people with flu symptoms who took elderberry syrup four times a day for five days experienced symptom relief an average of four days earlier than people in the study who took a placebo.

But most studies on elderberry are inconclusive, and many studies are done in petri dishes or in lab animals — not humans. In other words, there’s not enough evidence yet to say that elderberry is proven effective.

Pandemic Fighter?

Some people are hoping the potential antiviral health benefits of elderberry syrup can also help ward off the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) causing the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of elderberry syrup have reportedly been brisk since the pandemic began.

But it’s crucial to note that we simply don’t know if the benefits of elderberry syrup include preventing COVID-19, although there are potential signs:

— Some evidence hints that elderberry may have a role in preventing other types of coronaviruses. For example, one study found that a component in elderberry called caffeic acid appeared to keep a coronavirus known as HCoV-NL63 from replicating in a petri dish.

— And some research has suggested that elderberry, in addition to having antiviral properties, appears to activate healthy immune systems by increasing the body’s production of inflammatory cytokines — signaling molecules that trigger the body’s inflammatory response. Such action may potentially be helpful to people with weakened immune systems, such as people with cancer or AIDS.

In the case of the current pandemic’s coronavirus, boosting inflammatory cytokines could be risky. Once SARS-CoV-2 takes hold and causes COVID-19, it can sometimes trigger an uncontrolled release of cytokines (a “cytokine storm”), and cause an immune system overreaction that destroys tissue.

For that reason, some groups, such as the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, recommend that people stop taking elderberry syrup if they develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the illness.

Known Elderberry Syrup Risks

Generally speaking, elderberry syrup has few side effects, but there are some.

“Raw or unripe elderberries contain toxic compounds. This includes elderberry leaves and stems. Consumption may lead to poisoning and hospitalization. You will want to make sure you are consuming elderberry syrup from cooked elderberries to avoid this potentially harmful complication,” says Alicia Romano, a clinical registered dietitian at the Frances Stern Nutrition Center at Tufts Medical Center. “Additionally, reports of GI distress (nausea, vomiting), and allergic reactions have been reported as potential side effects.”

Romano says elderberry syrup may also interfere with a number of medications. “Potential drug interactions can include antidiabetic medications, diuretic medication and laxatives,” Romano says.

Elderberry syrup can also interfere with medications needed to tamp down the immune response in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. “Individuals who are taking immune-dampening drugs, like steroids and monoclonal antibodies for disease processes, should avoid elderberry, as elderberry may support a return to action of your immune system,” Holland says.

Should You Take Elderberry Syrup?

While the health benefits of elderberry syrup are inconclusive, Getzelman says there’s enough history behind the supplement to make her feel confident about recommending it to her generally healthy patients who develop signs of an upper respiratory condition. “But it needs to be taken at the very first sign of a sniffle or sore throat,” she says. “Otherwise, it won’t have an impact.”

And despite theories about elderberry syrup’s potential health benefits of warding off coronavirus, Getzelman says that until more research emerges, she’ll be cautious about advising her patients to take the supplement as a preventive strategy.

For now, she’s still going to recommend elderberry syrup as one option for treatment of cold or flu symptoms that aren’t coronavirus-related.

If you’re interested in trying elderberry syrup, speak with your own physician first. Remember: Taking any kind of medication, including a supplement or an herb, must be tailored to your individual health.

