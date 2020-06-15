Australia Wants Google and Facebook to Pay the News Media

SYDNEY — U.S. tech titans Google and Facebook will know in the next few months how much they will have…

SYDNEY — U.S. tech titans Google and Facebook will know in the next few months how much they will have to pay Australian media companies to use original news content on their digital platforms.

A compulsory bargaining code the Australian government is devising may prove a template for other jurisdictions around the world in the continuing battle over the value of news.

The European Union has been attempting for years to get Google to pay for news reuse. When Spain sought to make payments to publishers mandatory, Google dropped its Google News service there at the end of 2014. In April this year, France’s competition regulator gave Google three months to negotiate payments to publishers.

Australian traditional news media companies such as News Corp. Australasia and Nine Entertainment have argued that online platforms should pay them between 600 million and 1 billion Australian dollars ($412 million and $686 million) a year for their original news content.

Google Australia managing director Melanie Silva on May 31 dismissed those amounts as “inaccurate” and added that while everyone agreed high-quality news had “great social value,” people needed to “understand the economics, as well.”

With the tech and media companies unable to come up with their own voluntary system after long-running negotiations, the Australian government in April ordered the competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, to devise a mandatory code by July 31 to address what it called the “bargaining power imbalances between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms.” Legislation will follow soon after the July deadline.

The code will cover data sharing, ranking and display of news content and the monetization and sharing of revenue generated from news. It will also have enforcement, penalty and binding dispute resolution procedures.

The ACCC released a concepts paper on May 19 and said that putting a value on news was likely to be “highly complex and contestable.” Submissions from interested parties closed on June 5, and the code will apply to Google Search, Facebook’s News Feed and potentially to a wider range of digital platforms such as YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Specter of ‘News Deserts’ Across Australia

Whatever the outcome, the upheaval in the media landscape triggered by the rise of digital platforms and the coronavirus-induced collapse of advertising is unlikely to abate.

Sydney University emeritus professor of politics Rod Tiffen, the author of several books on the Australian media, says he is not optimistic about the survival chances of regional media in particular.

“I expect that in the next few years we will see ‘news deserts’ in various parts of the country. These mainly regional areas will not be greatly served by any media,” he says. “The digital era affects different types of news differently. For example, I can access lots of political news from around the world. But at the local and regional level, the flow of news has diminished greatly.”

Tiffen says the big issue for Australian media, as in other countries, is the large number of journalist jobs lost. “It is not at an end yet. There is a continuing shrinkage of jobs and revenue in mainstream media.”

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller announced on May 28 that most of the company’s 96 regional and community newspapers that stopped printing in April because of the COVID-19 impact would not return in a printed form. He says News Corp will transition most of those papers to digital-only mastheads in response to falls of up to 40% in advertising revenue since the virus hit, and the “slow burn” of the tech platforms “creeping up on our communities.”

“We are passing through a tipping point where the pain they (tech platforms) are causing is very visible and real,” Miller says. The move will mean hundreds of job losses.

Nine Entertainment, which paid A$2.16 billion in 2018 for the Fairfax Media group of newspapers, including leading titles such as the Sydney Morning Herald, the Melbourne Age and the Australian Financial Review, also rejigged some of its printing operations in March, dropping liftouts, some non-weekly magazines and various newspaper sections.

Another publisher, Australian Community Media, which has 170 rural and regional newspapers and community-based websites, closed four of its printing sites in April, halted production of non-daily newspapers and stood down employees until the end of June.

Facebook and Google Increase Ad Revenue Dominance

In the pre-digital era, newspapers such as the Sydney Morning Herald and Melbourne Age relied on what were called their “rivers of gold” — the money that flowed from classified advertising of jobs, real estate, cars, personal notices and a multitude of other categories. A 144-page Saturday edition of the Sydney Morning Herald, for example, could include 96 broadsheet pages of classified ads. But those ads have moved online, leaving newspapers to contend with a vastly reduced revenue stream, made up of display advertising, over the counter newspaper sales and subscriptions.

According to PwC, online ad spending in 2019 was A$9.3 billion. Google and Facebook between them handled more than A$5 billion of this, based on data lodged in the past few weeks with the Australian corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Google Australia, owned by U.S. parent company Alphabet Inc, had gross revenue of A$4.8 billion in 2019 (up 16%), but because it acts as an advertising sales agent for Singapore-based Google Asia-Pacific, its revenue in Australia was just A$1.2 billion.

Facebook reported its gross advertising revenue in Australia also rose 16% in 2019 to A$674 million, but like Google, it acts as a reseller for an overseas entity. After writing off the cost of sales, Facebook Australia’s advertising revenue was A$166 million.

In April, the first full month to register the impact of COVID-19, media agency advertising spending in Australia plummeted 35% or A$330 million from a year earlier, according to Jane Ractliffe, Australia-New Zealand managing director of ad market tracker Standard Media Index.

When Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced on April 20 that the government will bring in a mandatory bargaining code, Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton expressed disappointment at the government’s step, saying Facebook had invested millions of dollars to support Australian publishers.

Marcus Strom, federal president of the union representing journalists, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, responded that the government had realized that voluntary codes did not work when there was a bargaining power imbalance. “Google and Facebook have in part grown off the back of news content,” he said.

Tiffen, the Sydney University emeritus professor, says a characteristic of the digital age is that just a few big players dominated the market. “Nothing seems to have slowed down Google. It has a de facto monopoly.”

