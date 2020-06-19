Apple Closes Stores, Tech Still Outperforms

Stocks finished the week on a so-so note; most stocks ended the day lower, but tech remained a stubborn outperformer.…

Stocks finished the week on a so-so note; most stocks ended the day lower, but tech remained a stubborn outperformer.

Tech’s outperformance comes despite news from consumer electronics giant Apple (ticker: AAPL), a company worth more than $1 trillion, that it would be taking a more conservative approach, closing 11 physical stores in four different states on concerns over renewed viral spikes in those areas.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq barely finished in the green, adding less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208 points, or 0.8%.

Cruises suspend operations out of U.S. ports through mid-September. In another elective move by big business, the major cruise lines are now suspending operations out of U.S. ports voluntarily until September 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order for cruise ships is already active through July 24.

Oil still higher. Despite concerns over more and more stores and parts of the economy closing down again as fears of a “second wave” spread, one of the most widely watched indicators of economic activity, oil prices, rose on Friday.

Crude oil rose about 1% to finish above $39 a barrel.

Walgreens jumps. Retail pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance ( WBA) finished as one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500 on Friday, jumping 5.1%, as health care finished as the only one of the 11 sectors that ended in the green.

