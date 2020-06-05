AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Barr says he didn’t give tactical order to clear protesters
Citing jobs, Trump claims victory over virus, econ collapse
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
Trump jabs Maine’s Democratic governor; she hits back
More active-duty troops leaving D.C., others remain on alert
Trump evokes Floyd after hailing strong jobs report
Mail ballots from Tuesday’s election push Biden over the top
Top US military officer reaches out to Capitol leaders
Scores of retired military leaders publicly denounce Trump
