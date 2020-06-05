AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination Barr says he didn’t give tactical order to clear protesters Citing jobs, Trump claims…

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Barr says he didn’t give tactical order to clear protesters

Citing jobs, Trump claims victory over virus, econ collapse

DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House

Trump jabs Maine’s Democratic governor; she hits back

More active-duty troops leaving D.C., others remain on alert

Trump evokes Floyd after hailing strong jobs report

Mail ballots from Tuesday’s election push Biden over the top

Top US military officer reaches out to Capitol leaders

Scores of retired military leaders publicly denounce Trump

