AP Top Political News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests

Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

More GOP women seeking office, but winning still in question

Unrest demonstrates Biden’s challenge in breaking through

US sends Brazil malaria drug unproven for COVID-19 treatment

Protesters converge on White House for second straight day

Trump postpones G7 meeting, seeks expansion of members

Officials blame differing groups of ‘outsiders’ for violence

Atlanta mayor Bottoms praised for response to unrest in city

Democrats to interview ousted State Department watchdog

