AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump-backed House candidates lose in Kentucky, N. Carolina

AP FACT CHECK: Sober science weighs in on Trump’s virus take

Q&A: Harris says Democrats need to listen to young voters

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

A side-by-side look at police reform bills in Congress

With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

N. Korea: Kim suspended military retaliation against South

Cawthorn, 24, defeats Trump’s pick in N Carolina GOP primary

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

