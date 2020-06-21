AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics
Under Trump, ‘You’re fired!’ even greets federal prosecutors
6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
AP FACT CHECK: Trump at rally falsely cites a Biden apology
Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears
Amid wave of cultural change, Trump tries to stir a backlash
Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky
DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.