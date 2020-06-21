AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

June 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections

Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

Under Trump, ‘You’re fired!’ even greets federal prosecutors

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

AP FACT CHECK: Trump at rally falsely cites a Biden apology

Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears

Amid wave of cultural change, Trump tries to stir a backlash

Police protests upend Democratic Senate contest in Kentucky

DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general

