AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Distancing from Trump? Some Republicans step up critiques

Split high court throws out Louisiana abortion clinic limit

AP FACT CHECK: Actually, 20% of US lives in a virus hot spot

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

Appeals court reverses Wisconsin voting restrictions rulings

Oklahoma City voters to pare down crowded 5th District field

Oklahoma voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Court says president can fire Consumer board head ‘at will’

