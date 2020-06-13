AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Trump addresses West Point grads amid tension with military Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others Book: First…

Trump addresses West Point grads amid tension with military

Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

Book: First lady delayed 2017 move to DC to get new prenup

Trump may be stuck with awkwardly worded GOP platform

Treasury chief refusing to disclose recipients of virus aid

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

Pence hits Pennsylvania to talk comeback at challenging time

Fed says ‘full range of tools’ in play to counter pandemic

Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.