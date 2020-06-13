AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Trump addresses West Point grads amid tension with military
Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others
Book: First lady delayed 2017 move to DC to get new prenup
Trump may be stuck with awkwardly worded GOP platform
Treasury chief refusing to disclose recipients of virus aid
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
Pence hits Pennsylvania to talk comeback at challenging time
Fed says ‘full range of tools’ in play to counter pandemic
Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.