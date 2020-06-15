AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

June 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

Trump moved Tulsa rally date after learning about Juneteenth

Rethinking police: How Camden, NJ, reimagined its force

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s law and order and misinformation

Protests in Trump country test his hold in rural white areas

As US seethes over race, Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’

Biden’s VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

The Latest: Interfaith group holds vigil outside St. John’s

