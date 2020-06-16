AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’ Near Trump’s rally site, black Tulsa lives with fiery legacy Trump…

Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’ Near Trump’s rally site, black Tulsa lives with fiery legacy Trump signs order on police reform, doesn’t mention racism White House steps up effort to downplay coronavirus concerns Simple math suggests complex back story at Supreme Court AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist Senate GOP seeks policing changes, Democrats push for more CIA unit that crafts hacking tools didn’t protect itself A look at Trump’s executive order on police procedures Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.