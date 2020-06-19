AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate
Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections
Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles
As Bolton speaks, Congress shrugs and points to election
Trump team seeks 4th debate with Biden, cites voting by mail
Trump global media chief faces GOP backlash over firings
US official says China not forthcoming in talks with Pompeo
Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths
Heat, virus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena
Trump says he’s heard ‘interesting’ things about Roswell
