AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Trump eyes racial equality debate through economic lens
Heat, rain, long lines: Georgia election plagued by problems
Trump admin opposes extending enhanced unemployment benefit
GOP lawmakers aim to craft changes to police practices
Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
Officials back off removing temporary fencing at White House
Brandon Scott wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor
Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote
VA says it lacks adequate medical gear for 2nd virus wave
DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.