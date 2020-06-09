AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Trump eyes racial equality debate through economic lens Heat, rain, long lines: Georgia election plagued by problems Trump admin opposes…

Trump eyes racial equality debate through economic lens

Heat, rain, long lines: Georgia election plagued by problems

Trump admin opposes extending enhanced unemployment benefit

GOP lawmakers aim to craft changes to police practices

Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester

Officials back off removing temporary fencing at White House

Brandon Scott wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor

Senate confirms first black service chief in unanimous vote

VA says it lacks adequate medical gear for 2nd virus wave

DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.