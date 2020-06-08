Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virus, racial unrest force Trump campaign to recalibrate

Democrats look to counter GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims

Democrats proposing new police procedures, accountability

McEnany’s mission: Stand by, defend, punch back for Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks’ economic gains

Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family before funeral

Longtime observers see violent change in Park Police tactics

Black activists push for criminal justice system overhaul

When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

Washington protesters express optimism after week on edge

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up