AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump offers ‘domination’ of DC protests as model for states
Biden moves closer to formally winning Democratic nomination
Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks
Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina
Biden blasts Trump’s ‘narcissism’ in new phase of campaign
Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests
DC officials push back on aggressive response to protests
Pelosi urges Trump to be ‘healer in chief’ as protests rage
Some governors balk at Trump request to send troops to DC
Senate confirms special watchdog for pandemic recovery
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.