AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump offers ‘domination’ of DC protests as model for states

Biden moves closer to formally winning Democratic nomination

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina

Biden blasts Trump’s ‘narcissism’ in new phase of campaign

Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests

DC officials push back on aggressive response to protests

Pelosi urges Trump to be ‘healer in chief’ as protests rage

Some governors balk at Trump request to send troops to DC

Senate confirms special watchdog for pandemic recovery

