AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Amid protests, Trump talks of war — and reelection
Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church
Barr: Law enforcement must ‘dominate’ streets amid protests
DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit
Nearly 26,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes spur inspections
China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO
A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence
‘Hate just hides’: Biden vows to take on systematic racism
Presidents have leeway to use military for domestic purposes
Judge: Justice Department reversal in Flynn case ‘unusual’
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.