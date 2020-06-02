AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

Amid protests, Trump talks of war — and reelection

Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church

Barr: Law enforcement must ‘dominate’ streets amid protests

DC Episcopal bishop: ‘I am outraged’ by Trump church visit

Nearly 26,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes spur inspections

China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

A look at the antifa movement Trump is blaming for violence

‘Hate just hides’: Biden vows to take on systematic racism

Presidents have leeway to use military for domestic purposes

Judge: Justice Department reversal in Flynn case ‘unusual’

