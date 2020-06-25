AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization Election results are delayed again. Get used to it. Democrats confirm plans…

Barr to testify as Democrats examine DOJ politicization Election results are delayed again. Get used to it. Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention Police overhaul dims, but House Democrats push ahead on vote Police overhaul dims as GOP Senate bill blocked by Democrats Democratic super PAC is joining Trump-TV station lawsuit Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution Report: State, local aid needed to avert 4 million layoffs 2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.