Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’

Near Trump’s rally site, black Tulsa lives with fiery legacy

Trump signs order on police reform, doesn’t mention racism

White House steps up effort to downplay coronavirus concerns

Simple math suggests complex back story at Supreme Court

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Senate GOP seeks policing changes, Democrats push for more

CIA unit that crafts hacking tools didn’t protect itself

A look at Trump’s executive order on police procedures

Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up