Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump embraces immigration court fight as election boost

Trump crowd grows, clashes with protesters ahead of rally

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies

Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton’s book

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

White House announces plans for July 4th celebration

Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection

Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader

Trump turns virus conversation into ‘US vs. THEM’ debate

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up