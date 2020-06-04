Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:26 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Floyd death pushes military to face ‘own demons’ on race

Analysis: Trump emulates strongman tactics, tests his limits

Following Mattis: More in the GOP frown on Trump’s tone

Raw feelings abound as Senate turns back to Russia probe

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran as part of deal

ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House

Google: State-based hackers targeted Trump, Biden campaigns

AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews history by saying he fired Mattis

States sue to block DeVos’ campus sexual assault overhaul

US public schools need major building repairs, report finds

