Allergy Doctor Helps Latino Immigrants Fight COVID-19

In mid-April, a reporter with the Spanish-language network Univision interviewed Dr. Juanita Mora, a Chicago-based allergist, about the potentially deadly risks that COVID-19 poses for people with respiratory ailments. Mora is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, and speaks Spanish and English fluently.

Immediately after her interview, Mora’s clinic was deluged with calls from Spanish-speaking people who wanted appointments to get tested for COVID-19 — and to learn more about the disease. She was thrilled: The broadcast boosted her mission of providing COVID-19 testing to working-class Latinos and educating the Spanish-speaking community about the virus.

Since her appearance, Mora estimates she’s provided about 2,500 COVID-19 antibody tests to Latino patients. Many of these patients had already tested positive for COVID-19 but wanted to know if their infection had resolved. Some had tested negative but worked in places with outbreaks. Could they have gotten the infection without knowing it? Others wanted to know if they had antibodies, and if so, could they donate plasma?

Besides administering plenty of antibody tests, Mora continued to do press interviews, in Spanish and English, and has conducted a series of Facebook Live appearances in Spanish to educate people about the virus.

Mora has even talked to some of her patients’ employers about steps businesses can take to reduce the risk of workplace transmission, like providing face masks, hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields, and encouraging physical distancing. Some workers believed their bosses may not listen to them, but would pay attention to a doctor, she says.

Mora is a national volunteer spokeswoman for the American Lung Association. During the Univision appearance, she explained how the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, poses a particular risk for people with underlying respiratory conditions, like moderate to severe asthma, occupational lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic bronchitis. She explained that people with a history of smoking are more vulnerable to the new virus. Mora also discussed measures people should take to blunt the spread, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands thoroughly.

While much of the country — including many medical offices — closed down in mid-March to try to slow the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Mora and her staff kept her clinic, the Chicago Allergy Center, open. “We never closed,” she says. “I have a lot of little kids and adults with asthma. I didn’t want to leave them without medical care in the midst of a respiratory pandemic. We wanted to be there for our patients and be in the fight.”

Many of Mora’s Latino patients have jobs that authorities have deemed “essential,” which means they cannot work from home. They include people who work in the meatpacking industry, at grocery stores and at tortilla factories. One couple in their 50s became ill with COVID-19 after cleaning a hotel used by doctors, nurses and first responders who treat COVID-19 patients and who were isolating from their families to keep them safe. Some of her patients are undocumented, and are wary of coming into contact with authorities for fear of being deported.

Some were worried because they knew people who’d died of the disease. Others believed they had COVID-19 symptoms. Many said they wanted to know what they could do to keep their family, their co-workers and themselves protected from the virus.

“What it really showed was how much education is needed and how much fear we have to alleviate,” she says.

For example, one young woman, in her early 20s, had contracted a relatively mild case of COVID-19, losing her sense of taste and smell but suffering none of the other telltale symptoms, such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue or diarrhea. By the time she came to see Mora, she’d been in isolation in her room at her parents’ home — for 45 days. Experts say people who contract COVID-19 should self-isolate for the duration of their symptoms, or 14 days.

The young woman’s symptoms had subsided weeks before she saw Mora. The doctor advised her that it was safe to end her isolation. The anecdote and the numerous questions Latino patients have asked about the basics of the novel coronavirus and how to stay safe show there’s a need to provide education to the Spanish-speaking community, Mora says.

“We want people to take the virus seriously but there’s a lot of (irrational) fear,” she says. “We need to bring out science and facts.”

Mora grew up in Chicago with her parents and four siblings. Her father worked as a butcher at a meatpacking company while her mother stayed at home with the children. All four of her grandparents worked in the U.S. through the bracero program, a series of bilateral agreements signed by U.S. and Mexican government officials in 1942. The program allowed Mexican nationals to come into the U.S. to work in agriculture.

Mora is acutely aware of the financial challenges many working-class Latinos are dealing with during the pandemic.

For example, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that 49% of Hispanics in the U.S. had lost a job or taken a pay cut — or both — as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast, 33% of all U.S. adults had suffered such economic repercussions.

Mora also cites a study showing many Latinos are not in a position to mitigate their risk of contracting COVID-19 by working from home. A 2018 U.S. Bureau of Labor Survey found that only 16% of Hispanics in the U.S. had jobs that allow them to telework.

To make antibody testing available to as many people as possible, Mora offers the test (which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration) at the wholesale price of $125, much less than what some other Chicago area clinics charge.

“I wouldn’t feel right making money during a pandemic,” Mora says.

For people who have health insurance, the cost of the test is covered. Many of Mora’s Latino patients have previously been tested for COVID-19, but wanted the antibody test so they’d feel more at ease going to work or being around family members, she says.

Helping people from the Latino immigrant community that comprises her own family’s roots is deeply satisfying, Mora says.

“It’s so rewarding, emotionally and spiritually,” she says. “I’m so proud to be a voice for those who (otherwise) have no voice. I’m representing people who are closest to my heart. They’re like the people I came from.”

