9 Recession-Proof Health Care ETFs to Buy

With each week, there seems to be more evidence that volatility is coming to stay on Wall Street. Investors don’t have to look far to find a headline that could create challenges for the stock market, whether it’s talk of a continued decline in interest rates, the threat of a pandemic or general economic uncertainty. In times like these, many investors turn to the health care sector. While family budgets can add or subtract vacations or home improvement, they will almost never reduce spending on lifesaving drugs or medicines. If you fear a recession as the world continues to reel from the impact of the health crisis, then consider a health care exchange-traded fund as one of your best recession-proof ETF options.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLV)

If you want to invest in health care stocks, XLV is the leading option. With nearly $27 billion in assets under management and more than two decades of trading on public markets, this health care ETF is the gold standard for investors looking for exposure to all sorts of medical companies. This recession-proof ETF holds about 60 total stocks, including health care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and pharma giant Abbott Laboratories (ABT). Collectively, these stocks add up to the biggest names in U.S. health care.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

If you want a slightly deeper bench of health care stocks, this diversified Vanguard fund offers about 380 different health care companies in its sector-focused fund that is a good ETF for recession protection. The fund’s top holdings are quite similar, but they are slightly less reliant on top stocks. For instance, VHT features a bit more than 8% in JNJ versus the 10% weighting in XLV. More importantly, the expense ratio is slightly lower for this Vanguard fund at 0.1%, or $10 annually on every $10,000 invested, compared with 0.13% for XLV. These are subtle differences, but they may make Vanguard’s flagship health care fund worth a look beside the larger and more popular SPDR health care ETF.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

What the previous big ETFs lack is a focus beyond the U.S. That’s a big missed opportunity given that some established European players such as the $100 billion U.K. pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (AZN) are just as important in the ecosystem of medical companies. With a focus on the largest companies without worrying about geography, this recession-proof ETF includes the same mega-caps as these other funds but also features picks like AZN, Switzerland’s Novartis (NVS) and French pharma giant Sanofi (SNY). Collectively, there are more than 100-plus holdings that offer a holistic look at the worldwide health care system.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

The low-risk appeal of large-scale pharmaceutical stocks should be obvious to most investors looking for a recession ETF investment. The entrenched revenue from lifesaving drugs under patent protection is as close to a sure thing as you’ll find, and many of the biggest names in Big Pharma offer above-average dividends. This Invesco ETF is populated by a focused list of 31 picks that feature those characteristics, including $200 billion companies Merck & Co. (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE). Sure, there is the long-term risk of disruption as medicines get older and face generic competition, but in the next few years, this recession-proof ETF is a good way to hedge your bets against any potential declines.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

If you’re less inclined to bank on entrenched Big Pharma names that could see their hits run out as patents expire, then consider this iShares fund focused on the next generation of drugmakers. In a nutshell, biotechnology treatments involve any process that uses living organisms or their byproducts rather than a synthetic chemical. Think of a gene therapy that helps repair damaged cells or immunotherapies that turn the body’s natural defenses against a disease. The stocks in this health care ETF are younger and admittedly a bit more volatile, but IBB still boasts some stable health care players, including Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), companies with a collective market capitalization of roughly $130 billion.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)

An investor doesn’t have to rely on drugs alone to get a footprint in a recession-proof ETF consisting of health care stocks. This SPDR ETF focuses on the technology of health care, ranging from syringes and laboratory supplies to high-tech solutions like robotic surgery tools. Top holdings right now include DexCom (DXCM), which makes insulin monitors and supplies for diabetics, and cardiovascular monitoring and infection testing company Quidel Corp. (QDEL). As these devices show, modern medicine relies on much more than pills to achieve good health outcomes. And with almost 70 holdings, XHE is a diversified way to invest in that trend and capitalize on these businesses via a recession-proof ETF.

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

For better or worse, American health care is the most expensive in the world. One way to bank on this recession-proof sector is to go for providers such as insurance companies, diagnostic companies and specialists that provide the ground floor of all revenue for the sector in the U.S. This is the strategy of IHF, which is a top health care ETF composed of mega-cap providers such as insurer Anthem (ANTM), pharmacy benefits heavyweight CVS Health (CVS) and diagnostics conglomerate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH). These companies are gatekeepers to health care expenses and form the first link in the food chain for the sector.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE)

If you like the ever-climbing spending on U.S. health care as a recession ETF investment theme, then consider the fast-growing marketplace in China, too. As the nation continues to see big gains in science, technology and general per capita income levels, it’s natural to see a tailwind for all manner of health care spending, too. That’s particularly true in rural regions of China, some of which do not provide broad access to the full suite of modern medical treatments that patients in the West take for granted. Though it’s a small fund with less than $100 million in assets, KURE gives investors exposure to stocks they may never think of otherwise that trade almost exclusively on Chinese stock exchanges.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

If you’re truly a risk-averse investor looking for a way to sidestep market volatility with a recession-proof ETF, you may want to avoid the previous funds because they are biased toward smaller corners of the sector. That includes the more general funds at the very beginning, which tend to lean more toward big companies than small ones. The RYH health care ETF evens out all of this with a strict equal-weight approach to the sector. There are 62 holdings pulled from the most popular names in health care, but the fund regularly rebalances with an aim of about 1.6% allocation for each stock. For someone seeking a low-risk investment, this fund could be a more faithful approach to health care.

Update 06/03/20: This story was published previously and has been updated with new information.