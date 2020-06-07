7 High-Yield MLPs to Buy Now

Consider these seven MLP stocks for income. The best MLP stocks are favorites among the income investing crowd because of…

The best MLP stocks are favorites among the income investing crowd because of the reliable paydays they offer. After all, MLP stands for “master limited partnership.” Investors who buy in to these firms become a junior partner and receive a cut of the cash generated by operations. Of course, you won’t find any tech stocks here, because Silicon Valley founders aren’t eager to share the wealth. Instead, you’ll see capital-intensive enterprises in the energy sector that need serious cash to fund their energy infrastructure businesses. They all attract investors by sharing a direct piece of their income from operations. Here are seven of the best MLP stocks, which all offer yields of 10% or more based on the last year of distributions.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

Capital Product Partners is a shipping company headquartered in Greece, providing marine transportation via its 14 massive vessels. CPLP also offers “bareboat” charters of its fleet, through which it will rent a boat or two to third parties — doing so without the obligation (or risk) of providing crew, fuel or anything else for the voyage. Its business has shown a quick rebound since the spring lows, and a recent dividend boost in January is also encouraging; CPLP increased its payout to 35 cents a quarter from 31.5 cents previously.

Current yield: 14.9%

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

Crestwood provides infrastructure solutions to energy firms doing business in U.S. shale fields, including storage and transportation. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 3.3 billion cubic feet of daily capacity, making it a key part of the supply chain for the energy industry. While the margins are admittedly lower for a pass-through company like CEQP that is just shuffling fossil fuels around, the modest sums it charges for use of its infrastructure collectively add up. And judging by its recent dividend bump from 60 cents to 60.25 cents a quarter, business isn’t just stable but growing.

Current yield: 13.2%

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

With consistent payouts of 52.5 cents a quarter over all of the last year, CAPL offers a significant yield for investors looking to buy MLP stocks for income. Unlike some of the other energy firms on this list, CrossAmerica is a wholesale and retail distributor of motor fuels, distributing gas to approximately 1,700 locations and owning or leasing more than 1,000 of those sites directly. While gasoline consumption dipped amid the pandemic, CAPL came roaring back in May — and more importantly, the company continues to plan for significant distributions for the rest of the year to keep that income flowing to investors.

Current yield: 13%

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals owns natural gas and crude oil “royalty properties” across 25 states. That means the company generates regular cash flow as it takes fossil fuels out of the ground at those properties and brings it to market. The good news is that the proven reserves underground offer a store of value that investors can count on, with DMLP announcing in February that it’s sitting on 103.7 billion cubic feet of energy equivalents. And while the distributions fluctuate from quarter to quarter based on the specific output, the last four quarters add up to a big payday worth a double-digit yield on current prices.

Current yield: 14.1%

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners is a good example of a niche but reliable business that is best structured as a partnership. HMLP owns and operates marine floating storage and “regasification units” — or FSRUs — that are essential infrastructure for serving offshore producers and overseas exporters in the transferring of liquefied natural gas. This specialized equipment is very much in demand among a small group of participants, adding up to a steady flow of cash for HMLP shareholders via its consistent 44-cent quarterly distribution.

Current yield: 15.7%

MPLX (MPLX)

MPLX is a midstream energy logistics firm, focusing on transportation and storage of natural gas and refined petroleum products. Its pipeline network includes 13,000 miles of infrastructure, as well as underground storage caverns with a combined capacity of 4.2 million barrels of energy. If that wasn’t enough, MPLX also operates some 300 boats and barges on the Ohio River to help transport oil and gas. With a dividend increase in three of the last four quarters, investors can have confidence in the long-term income potential of this MLP.

Current yield: 13.6%

USA Compression Partners (USAC)

As the name implies, USA Compression Partners provides compression services to oil and gas companies that produce fossil fuels but need to process those energy sources for ease of transportation. The company primarily serves fracking firms — which extract oil and gas by injecting pressurized liquid into subterranean rock — operating in popular sites including the Utica, Marcellus and Permian Basin shale fields, which means it has a built-in customer base to keep revenue steady and reliable. With consistent payouts of 52.5 cents each quarter for several years running, USAC offers a tremendous yield at current prices.

Current yield: 14.7%

