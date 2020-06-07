7 Best T. Rowe Price Funds for Retirement

These funds stand out in a crowded market. When you’re choosing how to invest for retirement, T. Rowe Price funds…

These funds stand out in a crowded market.

When you’re choosing how to invest for retirement, T. Rowe Price funds are a recognizable name. T. Rowe Price retirement funds vie for investors’ attention alongside options from other large brokerages such as Vanguard and Fidelity. However, these funds feature some unique characteristics that set them apart from the competition. “Their goal seems to strive for steady and consistent returns without the razzle-dazzle of some other firms,” says Steve Azoury, financial advisor and owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan. “They don’t go for home runs and they rarely strike out, making them one of the most steady and respected firms in the investment business.” With a wide range of mutual fund options to choose from, it’s possible to build a customized retirement portfolio centered on your needs and goals. Here are seven of the best T. Rowe Price funds to consider when investing for retirement.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund (ticker: PRGFX)

If you’re looking for long-term capital appreciation for retirement, PRGFX could be a good fit. The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund invests primarily in growth stocks with a domestic focus, though it may also invest in foreign stocks. Some of the fund’s largest holdings include Amazon.com (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Azoury says this T. Rowe Price fund is a “superstar” owing to its size, overall return consistency and expense ratio. PRGFX has a 10-year return of 15.84% and a five-year average return of 13.31%, with an expense ratio of 0.65%. Historically, the fund has performed exceptionally well during bull markets, though recent stock market volatility hasn’t prevented it from positing a positive year-to-date return.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX)

Blue-chip stocks represent larger companies with a strong track record, and TRBCX is worth a look if you’re interested in growth. “The fund seeks to provide long-term growth in common stocks of large- and medium-sized blue-chip companies with leading market positions,” Azoury says. “It has succeeded wonderfully.” While growth stocks may be a riskier play during down markets, they can produce outstanding returns as the market recovers. Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) are among the top holdings in this fund, and TRBCX has an impressive 10-year average return of 16.98%. In terms of cost, it’s a bit pricier than some T. Rowe Price Retirement Funds, with an expense ratio of 0.69%.

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2040 Fund (TRRDX)

“For most people who are saving for retirement, the most effective way to invest is to use a target-date fund,” says Andy Panko, owner and financial planner at Tenon Financial in Iselin, New Jersey. These funds automatically adjust their asset allocation over time. TRRDX is designed for investors who have a longer horizon for growing retirement wealth. This fund concentrates holdings around other T. Rowe Price mutual funds, including the T. Rowe Price Value Fund (TRVLX) and the T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX). With an expense ratio of 0.7%, it’s more expensive compared with some target-date funds — but it has also been a consistent performer, offering a 10-year average annualized return of 9.79%.

T. Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund (TRRCX)

If you’re hitting your 50s and retirement is well within sight, Panko says TRRCX could be a good choice. “Considering the relatively short time until retirement, that fund will be invested much more conservatively so as not to risk a substantial loss of money,” he adds. The fund has been one of T. Rowe Price’s strongest performers historically, with a 10-year average annualized return of 9.29%. You may lean toward this fund if you’re interested in investing for both growth and income for retirement, since TRRCX invests in a mix of T. Rowe Price stock and bond funds. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.65% is on par with other T. Rowe Price funds in terms of cost.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX)

The T. Rowe Capital Appreciation Fund is another growth-focused fund that could be useful as part of a long-term investing strategy for retirement. “For small clients who desire diversification but have a limited amount of assets to invest, PRWCX represents a great option,” says Clifford Caplan, a certified financial planner at Neponset Valley Financial Partners in Canton, Massachusetts. Caplan compares this fund to balanced funds that feature both stocks and bonds and maintain a consistent asset-allocation mix over time. Holdings are split between 50% to 70% stocks, with the remainder spanning convertible U.S. and foreign securities. PRWCX features a 10-year average return of 11.66% and is in the middle range for pricing, with an expense ratio of 0.7%.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Bond Enhanced Index Fund (PBDIX)

Index funds track an underlying benchmark rather than trying to beat the market. PBDIX could be a good fit if you’re looking to add a T. Rowe Price bond fund to your retirement portfolio. This is an intermediate core bond fund, and its investment strategy focuses on matching or exceeding the performance of the U.S. investment-grade bond market. Typically, fund holdings include U.S. government bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds, all of which can provide income for retirement while minimizing risk. PBDIX has a 10-year average annualized return of 3.84% but returned 4.5% to investors during the last bear market. It’s also one of the most affordable T. Rowe Price funds, with an expense ratio of just 0.3%.

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

Health care stocks and health care mutual funds may be a dark horse to watch as the U.S. population continues to age. Rising demand for advanced health care technologies, products and services makes PRHSX a solid T. Rowe Price fund to have on your retirement radar. This fund has a current 10-year return of 19.93%, which helps to offset its slightly higher expense ratio of 0.76%. There’s solid potential for continued long-term growth, and this fund could also be a good defensive move during recessionary periods when demand for discretionary stocks declines. In terms of individual holdings, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) account for some of the fund’s largest share of assets.

The seven best T. Rowe Price retirement funds:

— T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund (PRGFX)

— T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX)

— T. Rowe Price Retirement 2040 Fund (TRRDX)

— T. Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund (TRRCX)

— T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (PRWCX)

— T. Rowe Price U.S. Bond Enhanced Index Fund (PBDIX)

— T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (PRHSX)

More from U.S. News

2020’s Dividend Aristocrats List: All 66 Stocks

10 Most Popular Robinhood Stocks

7 Things Warren Buffett Is Saying About the Market

7 Best T. Rowe Price Funds for Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com