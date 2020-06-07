7 Best Insurance Stocks to Buy Today

Selective insurance investors see opportunities in these stocks. Lower interest rates can make life difficult for insurance companies, which are…

Lower interest rates can make life difficult for insurance companies, which are required by law to carry on their balance sheets safe debt that doesn’t generate good returns when rates are near 0%. Low rates and uncertain exposure to the health crisis have weighed on insurance stocks in 2020, but Bank of America analyst Joshua Shanker says there are buying opportunities for selective insurance investors. Shanker says personal lines insurers have the best long-term outlook in the space, but certain life insurance stocks also have attractive valuations. Here are seven of Bank of America’s top insurance stocks to buy.

The Allstate Corp. (ticker: ALL)

Shanker says Allstate has one of the most valuable brands in the personal lines insurance business. Its 12% market share also creates scale advantages. Those advantages, coupled with the company’s pricing sophistication, superior product design and technology integration, should help Allstate generate above-average returns for investors, Shanker says. The company’s personal auto business has been booming because the stay-at-home environment has reduced traffic accidents and significantly improved margins. Shanker says fundamentals in the homeowners insurance business are on the upswing as well. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $138 price target for ALL stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Shanker says Hartford exited many of its most volatile businesses following the 2008 financial crisis, and the company now has much more stable earnings. Hartford shares trade at a valuation discount to its large-cap property and casualty insurance peers, suggesting “material upside” for the stock, according to Shanker. Hartford’s valuation discount may shrink once the company gets government assurance that it will not be held accountable for many categories of claims related to the pandemic. Bank of America is projecting a 2020 loss ratio of 66.6%. The firm has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for HIG stock.

Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)

Analyst Ian Ryave says diversified life insurer Lincoln National is in a much better position to navigate the 2020 economic downturn than it was in 2008. Statutory capital levels are nearly double what they were during the previous economic crisis, providing much more financial flexibility for Lincoln. In addition, Ryave says the company’s decision to pivot to less market-sensitive products has reduced risk and improved financial visibility. He says a broad economic recovery should offset margin pressures created by lower interest rates. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $51 price target for LNC stock.

MetLife (MET)

MetLife is one of the world’s largest life insurers. The company generates roughly 40% of its earnings from its international business, 35% from its ongoing U.S. businesses, and 20% from its legacy U.S. retail life and annuity products. Ryave says MetLife’s earnings execution is impressive, especially given international pressures in recent quarters. He estimates that the health crisis will have a relatively modest effect on MetLife compared with peers. The company has also taken significant cost-cutting measures, which should help preserve margins during the downturn. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $45 price target for MET stock.

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Ryave says Principal Financial’s fee-based business generates impressive free cash flow, while the company’s international business represents a long-term growth opportunity. He says the company is relatively insulated from the health crisis and should benefit from improvement in its asset management business. Principal has limited exposure to long-dated guaranteed policies, including virtually no long-term care or legacy variable annuities. Ryave says Principal deserves a premium valuation relative to peers, especially if it can successfully integrate its Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust acquisition. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $52 price target for PFG stock.

Progressive Corp. (PGR)

Progressive’s primary business is personal auto insurance. Even after factoring in $510 million in premium reimbursements, Progressive had surprisingly strong loss ratio and policy count growth in May, Shanker says. In the longer term, he says Progressive’s exceptional execution should allow the company to both increase premiums and expand margins. The market’s valuation of Progressive may not fully appreciate its earning potential. Bank of America is projecting 2020 earnings per share of $5.65 and a loss ratio of 66.4%. The firm has a “buy” rating and $107 price target for PGR stock.

Travelers Cos. (TRV)

Travelers is a multiline insurance company. Shanker says Travelers has a conservative risk appetite, which the market will likely reward, given the uncertain near-term economic outlook. While he has a generally cautious outlook for the commercial property and casualty insurance group as a whole, Shanker says Travelers is positioned to materially improve its underwriting margins and outperform its peers in earnings growth. Bank of America is projecting 2020 earnings per share of $9.25 and a loss ratio of 65.1%. The firm has a “buy” rating and $155 price target for TRV stock.

