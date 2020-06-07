7 Balanced ETFs for Diversification

Meet all your investment needs in a single balanced fund. Longtime investors know balanced mutual funds are a useful investment…

Longtime investors know balanced mutual funds are a useful investment vehicle. These funds allow investors to achieve diversification across many different assets in one simple holding — which is a vital feature in volatile markets — and they take a lot of the guesswork out of building your portfolio. It’s natural, then, that with the rise in popularity of exchange-traded funds in recent years, balanced ETFs have also started to gain a following for the same reason — and often, with lower fees. If you’re looking for balanced ETFs that offer built-in diversification, here are seven such funds to consider.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

The ETFs from iShares include several “core” funds, which are balanced ETFs intended to provide a ready-made portfolio for investors. The fund tracks the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index. It’s more aggressive in that it has the vast majority of assets allocated to stocks — about 45% in the U.S. stock market, 28% or so toward other developed markets and 9% in emerging markets. That’s more than $8 out of every $10 allocated toward stocks, so the other investments are definitely not going to drive performance. But for aggressive investors who are OK with higher risks in exchange for higher potential rewards, this is an easy one-stop fund to consider.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

With almost $1.3 billion in net assets, this slightly less risky balanced fund from iShares is among the most popular asset allocation tools among ETF investors. Diversified bond investments make up just more than half of this fund, spanning Treasuries and corporate bonds across all geographies and durations. What’s left is about 25% allocated toward U.S. stocks, 15% to other developed markets and a smattering of other investments to round up a truly diversified portfolio. For investors looking for reduced risk, this fund with a focus on fixed income investments instead of equity exposure is an attractive candidate to consider.

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NTSX)

WisdomTree puts a unique twist on the balanced approach to fixed income and equities via what it calls a “90/60” portfolio. While the prior iShares fund is close to 40% stocks and 60% bonds, this ETF claims to achieve 90% exposure to stocks but another 60% exposure to fixed income markets by overlaying Treasury futures contracts in the portfolio to supercharge bond returns. This is obviously more complex and comes with more risk, but it’s an interesting approach for investors who don’t want to miss out on the potential gains of the stock market even as they desire a firm foundation of bonds.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

If instead what truly interests you is an income-generating portfolio, then consider this multiasset approach by Invesco using a balanced portfolio across high-yield asset classes. This includes traditional dividend stocks in the S&P 500 along with smaller real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships. And outside of conventional equities, CVY also has holdings in preferred stock and closed-end funds — and no holding represents more than 2% of the overall portfolio. The result is an effective yield of 4.6% based on the last 12 months of payouts, double that of many funds that just rely on dividend stocks.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

If you like dividends, however, few diversified ETFs can hold a candle to MDIV with its staggering yield of 7.8% right now. It’s hard enough to find a few individual dividend stocks that yield that much, let alone build a diversified fund with nearly 130 positions that adds up to that income potential. This First Trust fund achieves that big payout through its focus on top-yielding securities, including smaller master limited partnerships and high-yielding “junk” bonds. Consider this an “aggressive” income allocation, since you’re taking on a lot more risk by cutting out traditional income investments that make up the aforementioned Invesco fund. However, it’s undeniable that investors gain a lot more potential yield as a result.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

This Invesco product takes the unique approach of offering exposure to the universe of closed-end funds in one single holding. Closed-end funds are kind of like a hybrid between private equity funds and ETFs; they are actively managed and hold an initial public offering to raise cash, then they are priced and traded based on their underlying investment performance. By holding about 130 closed-end funds — each of which has built its own diversified portfolio to drive its returns — PCEF offers a unique way to play every corner of the investment market. The fund may also be better equipped to capitalize on market volatility than a standard index fund with a hard link to a single asset class. The big drawback, however, is that this complexity and active management come with a steep price, with a comparatively steep total expense ratio of 2.55% annually for ETF investors.

SPDR SSGA Global Allocation ETF (GAL)

If you don’t really want to bias yourself too much one way or another, then perhaps one of the most diversified ETFs out there is this global allocation ETF from fund giant State Street Global Advisors. Among its top allocations are less than 20% toward large-cap U.S. stocks, about 17% toward foreign developed markets and 15% toward medium-term bonds. You’ll also find exposure to low-risk U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, and higher-risk junk bonds, as well as emerging-market stocks, REITs and everything in between. If you truly want a simple and diversified investment in one single position, this could be the best balanced ETF for you.

