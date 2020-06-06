6 Companies That Announced Big Executive Payouts During the Pandemic

These companies announced executive payouts at a difficult time. While the pandemic has caused mass layoffs, furloughs and unemployment across…

These companies announced executive payouts at a difficult time.

While the pandemic has caused mass layoffs, furloughs and unemployment across the country, many CEOs have been taking salary cuts. This may appear to be a show of solidarity, but the reality is that base salaries often make up a relatively small portion of executive pay, with more lucrative compensation coming via bonuses and stock options. Most of this executive compensation is based on previously agreed-upon metrics from 2019. That was a pretty good year for many companies, says Jason Adwin, an executive compensation expert with the Segal Group consulting firm. Many companies disclose executive compensation for the prior year from late April through early June. That means investors and employees alike have been learning about large compensation packages at roughly the same time the companies have been laying off or furloughing employees. “It was very difficult timing,” Adwin adds. Here are six prime offenders.

Tenet Healthcare (ticker: THC)

As the pandemic brought elective medical procedures to a standstill, hospital operator Tenet furloughed about 10% of its roughly 113,000-strong workforce without pay. The company’s CEO, Ronald Rittenmeyer, plans to donate half of his salary for May through October to a company fund to aid employees who have suffered financially from the crisis. Still, his base salary of $1.5 million represents a 25% raise from 2019, a year in which his total compensation package totaled more than $24 million. In February, before the virus hit the health care industry hard, the company’s board approved the pay raise as well as a $10 million grant of restricted stock that vests in equal amounts each quarter through December 2022. The company noted that the total value of that restricted stock would have been cut roughly in half if it were earned at the March 31 closing price. Tenet’s shares have risen more than 70% since then.

Kroger (KR)

Grocery store chains have done pretty well during the pandemic as the public has stocked up on staples and many restaurants have closed their doors. For a time, Kroger was paying workers an extra $2 per hour “Hero Bonus” to work during dangerous times. The company stopped those payouts in mid-May. Although Kroger is giving full-time employees a $400 bonus and part-time workers a $200 bonus as a one-time “Thank You Pay,” there have been calls to reinstitute hazard pay. It seems particularly jarring that during the same month the company announced an end to hazard pay, it also revealed that CEO Rodney McMullen’s compensation for fiscal year 2019 totaled more than $21 million — including an annual cash bonus of more than $1.2 million.

Tesla (TSLA)

2019 was a record-setting year for the electric vehicle manufacturer’s annual sales, vehicle production and deliveries. CEO Elon Musk has clearly wanted that momentum to continue, vocally pushing for the reopening of the company’s factory in California — against the wishes of local officials. In early April, the company told employees that it would furlough all nonessential workers until May 4 and reduce pay by 10% across the board. While Tesla doesn’t have a cash bonus program for its top executives, certain company milestones entitled CEO Elon Musk to an option package, which vested in late May, worth nearly $770 million. Musk historically hasn’t cashed his salary checks, which have been a token amount based on California’s minimum wage requirements.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Along with restaurants and travel companies, casinos got slammed by the pandemic this year. MGM had to furlough and lay off workers and temporarily close all of its U.S. casinos. Still, the company decided to pay its outgoing CEO Jim Murren a severance package that included a $12 million severance payment, a 2020 base salary of $2 million and a 2020 cash bonus of $4 million. That’s on top of the more than $13 million he earned for his work in 2019. The company’s announcement is even more jarring if you consider the fact that the median annual total compensation for MGM’s employees last year was just $38,954.

Moderna (MRNA)

Sometimes executive compensation can seem excessive or at least out of step compared to what average workers earn, what a company’s share price is doing or if a company has chosen to lay off employees. But sometimes executive pay can also make sense, even if it is well above what the average worker makes. In March, drugmaker Moderna agreed to pay the company’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, a retention bonus of $1 million, payable in cash if he stays with the company for a certain period of time. “The company did not disclose a specific reason for the bonus, but the role is certainly critical at the moment and would be difficult to replace,” executive data firm Equilar says. In May, Moderna’s stock jumped as much as 30% after the company announced positive results for its vaccine. As investors bought up shares, Zaks exercised his own stock options for an $8.2 million profit.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)

In April, vehicle rental company Hertz announced it would lay off 10,000 employees in North America. A month later, the company said it had paid out more than $16 million in retention payments to executives — including $700,000 for Paul Stone, who had just taken the helm in May. Days before that announcement, the debt-strapped company filed for bankruptcy protection, as revenue had plummeted because of the pandemic’s hit on the travel industry. Hertz said the retention bonuses recognized the uncertainty the company faces because of the virus, additional work key employees had taken on due to the reduced workforce, a forfeiture of their right to participate in the company’s 2020 annual bonus plan and the risk that the company’s “current challenges” would cause key employees to leave the company. While federal law prohibits paying retention bonuses when companies are in bankruptcy, Hertz technically did so prior to going bankrupt, which is allowed.

