5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for June

This year has been a veritable roller coaster for investors — March saw a series of historic drops as the 11-year bull market came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic. But amid incredible volatility and a series of market-halting circuit breakers, the stock market bottomed on March 23.

Since then, stocks have been in all-out rally mode despite a string of 40 million unemployment claims since the crisis began. Markets are hopeful for a “V-shaped” recovery and have been cheering the steady reopening of the U.S. economy; the S&P 500 Index jumped 12.7% in April and another 4.5% in May.

Given the rapid run-up and the high level of uncertainty over the future course of the economy, it’s best for most careful investors to skew somewhat lower-risk with their picks. With that in mind, here are five of the best stocks to buy for June:

— The Clorox Company (ticker: CLX)

— Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— Crown Castle International (CCI)

— Adobe (ADBE)

The Clorox Company (ticker: CLX)

Tried-and-true names like consumer defensive giant Clorox are traditionally some of the best investments in uncertain times. Clorox has been no different in 2020, with shares of the $26 billion consumer staples company up 34% year to date through the end of May.

One of the select so-called ” dividend aristocrats” of the S&P 500 — companies that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more — CLX offers the predictability that more conservative investors need and appreciate. In the case of Clorox, it has now boosted its dividend for 43 straight years.

The reliable 2.2% dividend yield offers decent cash flow for today’s low-rate environment, and its blue-chip portfolio of brand name cleaning, household and food products includes the namesake Clorox brand, Formula 409, Pine-Sol, Hidden Valley and Kingsford charcoal products

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

The second name among the best stocks to buy for June is the aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies, which is actually a newly formed merger of Raytheon and United Technologies.

RTX is also a member of the dividend aristocrats, having raised its payout for 26 straight years. The stock yields 2.9% and the company uses 61% of earnings to finance it.

Although the prospects for commercial flights are not good right now, the company’s exposure to high-dollar military contracts provides a buffer. The company doesn’t just make and service top-quality engines through aerospace company Pratt & Whitney or mission systems through Collins Aerospace, but Raytheon’s intelligence and space program as well as its missiles and defense segment make it arguably the most well-diversified company in its industry. At the end of the first quarter, Raytheon had a record backlog of $51.3 billion.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Although technically an exchange-traded fund, USMV fits the bill as a worthy pick for June. Using a methodology that invests in some of the traditionally less volatile U.S. stocks, it seeks to capture less of the downside in market sell-offs, and it’s a good way to maintain exposure to the stock market while slightly reducing risk.

The fund comes with a very low expense ratio of just 0.15%, more than 200 holdings and a yield of 2.1%. It’s got a 5-star rating from Morningstar and traditionally boasts a better risk-reward profile than even the broader S&P 500.

Over the last five years, USMV has captured just 63% of the market’s downside and 80% of the upside — so while it goes up less in bull markets, it tends to go down far less in bear markets.

Crown Castle International (CCI)

A repeated choice from last month, Crown Castle International is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and leasing of cell towers. The company has more than 40,000 towers across the U.S., including every major market, and its infrastructure will be totally vital for the multiyear rollout of 5G technology.

As a REIT, CCI must pay out 90% of its operating profits as a dividend. In exchange, it avoids the inefficiency of corporate taxes; with non-REITs, the company is taxed first and then investors are taxed again when they take gains.

CCI pays a 2.8% dividend, and even in 2020’s unprecedented market environment, shares are up 21% year to date through the end of May.

Adobe (ADBE)

More of a pick for the enterprising investor than the conservative one, ADBE veers from the course charted by the previous picks: it’s a large-cap growth stock that doesn’t offer a dividend, so hardcore income investors shouldn’t consider it.

Over the long term, however, Adobe’s software offerings — which have become necessary for creators, designers, filmmakers, photographers and publishers of all sorts — are sufficiently vital to guarantee its staying power.

Companies like Adobe and Salesforce.com ( CRM), which provide software through the cloud and via a subscription model, are recipes for rapid earnings growth over time. In the last five years alone, while Adobe’s revenues have compounded at a 22% annualized rate, earnings growth has nearly tripled that — growing by 63% annually. For the first quarter of this year, Adobe achieved record quarterly revenue of more than $3 billion, which represents 19% year-over-year growth

That level of growth can’t go on forever, but Adobe’s suite of products — which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and InDesign — has withstood the test of time. Betting on its continued relevance, not just in June, but in the years ahead, is a savvy bet.

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for June originally appeared on usnews.com