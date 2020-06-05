5 of June’s Most Shorted Stocks

The stock market has been extremely volatile so far in 2020, making it difficult for investors to know what to…

Stock borrow fees are one of the best ways to determine just how bearish short sellers are. To bet against a stock by taking a short position, short sellers must borrow shares of stock. Lenders charge a fee for these borrowed shares, which makes short selling certain stocks very expensive. The fewer the shares available to borrow, the higher the fee.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky says individual stocks with the highest borrow fees are often among the best candidates for short squeezes, or rapid jumps in share price triggered by short sellers exiting their positions all at once.

Here are the five U.S. stocks with at least $100 million in short interest and the highest borrow fees heading into June:

— Co-Diagnostics (ticker: CODX)

— Tilray (TLRY)

— Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

— SmileDirectClub (SDC)

— Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics develops diagnostics technology, including its Logix Smart COVID-19 test. Given the global health crisis, it’s understandable why Co-Diagnostics shares are up an incredible 1,800% year to date in 2020. Still, short sellers are clearly betting that the stock’s meteoric rise has been too much too fast.

Co-Diagnostics got a boost in mid-May after a study found possible inaccuracies in a competing test produced by Abbott Laboratories ( ABT). Testing accuracy has been a major issue throughout the health crisis. Other much larger competitors are also developing their own improved tests. It’s unclear how efficiently Co-Diagnostics can scale its production to meet massive near-term demand.

In addition, the company’s long-term outlook is far from clear. Co-Diagnostics has $106.4 million in total short interest. Short sellers are paying an annual borrow fee of 141.8%, higher than any other stock on the list, according to S3.

Tilray (TLRY)

Short sellers made a killing on cannabis stocks in 2019, and 2020 got off to another hot start, as Canadian sales growth continued to lag expectations. During the worst of the March sell-off, Tilray shares were down 90% from a year ago, and short sellers were raking in the profits. However, Tilray’s stock price is now up more than 160% since March 23.

In addition to broad market strength, cannabis stocks have rallied on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and a study from the University of Lethbridge suggesting cannabis could help prevent or treat the coronavirus. Tilray still has $175.7 million in short interest, despite the stock’s big move in the last couple of months, and short sellers are paying a huge 136.5% fee for those borrowed shares.

Short sellers are likely skeptical of the nonpeer-reviewed, preclinical Lethbridge study and believe that Canadian producers like Tilray will continue to struggle with profitability in the near term.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

At one point this year, Aurora Cannabis shares traded as low as 60 cents from a combination of a low cash balance, a persistently high cash burn and a difficult outlook for raising capital. Aurora recently implemented a reverse stock split to maintain its listing and announced a $250 million equity facility that could dilute shareholders by about 30%.

But Aurora’s stock has come roaring back to life in the last two months, more than doubling since late March. Aurora’s first-quarter cash burn dropped 40%, and management said it plans to use only a fraction of that $250 million. Aurora also announced a $40 million buyout of U.S. cannabidiol company Reliva.

Short sellers still aren’t buying the bullishness and are paying a 104% fee on their $386.1 million outstanding position, the largest aggregate short position of any of the five stocks.

SmileDirectClub (SDC)

SmileDirectClub was one of the highest-profile initial public offerings of 2019 and valued at about $8.9 billion when it went public in September at $23 per share. From nearly day one, SmileDirectClub has been a strikeout for IPO investors and a home run for short sellers.

The first major blow came in October, when short seller Hindenburg Research tweeted about a new court filing in which SmileDirectClub admitted its stores were raided in 2018 by the Dental Board of California. SmileDirectClub said the raid was intended to harass the company and its customers.

SmileDirectClub shares are still down more than 60% from their IPO price, but they are on the comeback trail, gaining about 20% since the company’s IPO lockup expiration on March 10.

However, short sellers are still aggressively trading the stock and paying an 83.5% fee. In fact, short sellers hold 55.5% of SmileDirectClub’s float, or free-trading shares, a higher percentage than the other four stocks.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)

Even with Hertz Global shares down more than 90% year to date and trading at about $1 or less, it’s understandable why short sellers aren’t going away. Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 22, and the New York Stock Exchange subsequently announced the stock will be delisted.

While bankruptcy doesn’t always result in liquidation of a company’s assets and its equity value plummeting essentially to $0, short sellers are anticipating $0 in this instance. Hertz already has about $19 billion in debt and reported a $356 million net loss in the first quarter. The company’s lenders and preferred shareholders likely see liquidation as the best way to recover a fraction of their losses and are unlikely to allow Hertz to simply restructure.

Hertz has $172.9 million in short interest, and short sellers are paying an 81% borrow fee hoping for more downside.

