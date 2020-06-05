5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

After a rough start to the year, the stock market quickly recovered ground in April and early May. More recently,…

After a rough start to the year, the stock market quickly recovered ground in April and early May.

More recently, we’ve seen signs of serious economic distress return — notably on June 11, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,800 points, or 7%, in one trading day as signs of the pandemic’s resurgence rattled investors.

Whether stocks will continue to rally across the lower-volume months of summer is anyone’s guess. However, income-oriented investors looking for new trades that yield more than 3% may have a nice window of opportunity as some of the dust has settled from the earlier spring sell-off.

If you’re looking for dividend stocks to provide some backbone to your portfolio in these uncertain times, here are five to check out in July:

— CIT Group (ticker: CIT)

— Discover Financial Services (DFS)

— Invesco (IVZ)

— Newell Brands (NWL)

— Store Capital Corp. (STOR)

CIT Group (CIT)

A regional bank worth a little more than $2 billion, CIT operates about 60 branches in Southern California and offers consumer and commercial lending services.

More importantly, CIT launched an ambitious online-banking effort roughly a decade ago as a way to win remote deposits for high-yield savings accounts and even to originate mortgages across the country. This kind of digital operation is tailor-made for today’s social distancing hurdles that have upset many traditional businesses.

With a quarterly dividend that has soared from 15 cents per share in 2017 to 35 cents currently, there’s a strong chance the income potential of this stock will only continue to grow over time.

Current yield: 5.9%

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

After more than doubling from its early 2020 lows, financial services provider Discover looks to be on the upswing in a big way as pandemic-related challenges move to the rearview and spending ramps up in the U.S. economy once more.

Though a laggard behind Visa ( V) and American Express Co. ( AXP) when it comes to overall share of the credit card marketplace, the fact is that about 99% of merchants accept Discover. Furthermore, Discover recently pointed out that consumers with FICO scores below 660 make up only 19% of its total consumer base — a lower figure than during the 2008 financial crisis.

Strong positions such as these will help to ensure steady cash flow to support its dividends going forward, regardless of any general pressure on consumers.

Current yield: 3.3%

Invesco (IVZ)

Invesco is an investment management company that often gets short shrift when considered alongside behemoths such as Vanguard and Fidelity. While IVZ may not have the same mammoth index funds or institutional businesses as its peers, it occupies a unique positon as a more “tactical” provider of investment products.

These products include leveraged funds and sector funds, including the remarkably successful Invesco Real Estate Fund ( IARCX) that has been around since the 1995 and boasts more than $1 billion in assets. Items like this show Invesco doesn’t have to go toe-to-toe with the big guys to rack up clients.

Admittedly, Invesco did disappoint investors with a dividend cut in the last several months. That said, the current yield is not just sustainable but is still almost three times that of the typical stock in the S&P 500. That makes IVZ worth a look now that shares have jumped roughly 44% since their spring lows.

Current yield: 5.6%

Newell Brands (NWL)

Newell is the company behind a host of home goods, including Calphalon cookware, Sunbeam appliances, Rubbermaid storage products, First Alert smoke detectors and Yankee Candle brands, just to name a few.

It’s a grab bag of products, to be sure, but this diversification can actually help Newell weather downturns in individual segments based on economic circumstances or changing consumer tastes. There’s risk here, though, as Newell itself has acknowledged via a need to streamline operations, reduce its debt load and sell off underperforming products.

A consistent dividend and a 45% rebound from March lows hint that the best may be ahead for this stock in July as Newell rethinks its structure.

Current yield: 6%

Store Capital Corp. (STOR)

Store Capital is a unique dividend stock to consider for July. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, meaning it’s mandated to pay out at least 90% of income to shareholders each year.

Interestingly enough, STOR is as much of a financial firm as a real estate operator thanks to a strategy that involves acquisition, lending and investment in new properties. What’s more, all these properties share the “STORE” approach — which stands for Single Tenant Operational Real Estate. In other words, there is only one occupant of these large structures (think of a free-standing big-box store) that operate under a leasing structure in which the tenant is responsible for operational costs such as taxes and insurance.

It’s a unique but clearly a profitable niche, as evidenced by the big-time dividend the company offers.

Current yield: 5.7%

