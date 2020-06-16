16 Low-Stress Jobs

Keep stress at bay with these jobs. Between the pandemic and protests, 2020 has been stressful enough already. You don’t…

Keep stress at bay with these jobs.

Between the pandemic and protests, 2020 has been stressful enough already. You don’t need a job that will add to your anxiety as well. To help you find a more relaxing career choice, we scoured our Best Jobs rankings for those occupations that have low or below-average stress levels. To make sure you don’t have to stress about paying the bills, these are all positions that pay more than the median annual salary for all occupations, which was $39,810 in 2019.

Take a look at the following 16 low-stress job options and see which may be right for you. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

Education required: Doctoral or professional degree

Orthodontists spend their days straightening teeth. They may fit patients with braces or other appliances and make adjustments as necessary. Orthodontic emergencies are rare and not life-threatening, so this isn’t a position that has workers on call at all hours of the day. While physicians and surgeons may be tasked with breaking bad news to patients, orthodontists don’t usually have that worry. They offer a service that typically has patients smiling when treatment is done.

Statistician

Median salary: $87,780

Education required: Master’s Degree

If you don’t like math, you might find being a statistician stressful. However, for those who enjoy working with numbers, this occupation can be a dream. Statisticians compile and analyze data in a variety of sectors including health care, government, research or academia. While they may occasionally get a last-minute data request that could cause some stress, these professionals typically maintain regular hours while working in an office setting.

Web Developer

Median salary: $69,430

Education required: Associate degree

Several factors help make web development a low-stress occupation. Professionals in this field create and maintain websites, work that can be engaging and enjoyable. Plus, web developers can do their work anywhere, which makes this a perfect option for those who want to work remotely. Finally, with only an associate degree needed to land a job, developers aren’t likely to rack up expensive and stress-inducing student loans. Web developers are in strong demand and enjoy above-average incomes, which can help eliminate some of the worry about finding a job after graduation.

Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $40,350

Education required: Postsecondary non-degree award

Medical records technicians, also known as health information technicians, maintain patient records for health care facilities. They may enter data from visits, apply medical codes to reflect care received and bill insurance companies. A short-term certificate is the standard education in the field, which means there’s no need to spend years in college before starting a new career. Medical records technicians work in offices and have regular hours, which helps keep the stress from this job below average.

Massage Therapist

Median salary: $41,420

Education required: Postsecondary non-degree award

Massages are synonymous with relaxation, and you don’t have to be on the receiving end of one to reap their benefits. Massage therapists have a low-stress job that involves manipulating muscle and tissue to relieve pain, heal injuries and improve the overall well-being of clients. A short-term certificate is the standard education in the field, and most states require massage therapists to be licensed. A third of workers are self-employed, which gives them the opportunity to set their own hours and pricing.

Cartographer

Median salary: $64,430

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Cartographers are modern day map-makers. While their work may send them out into the field, these professionals also often work with mapping software. When working from the office, cartographers may have regular schedules and little need for overtime. Fieldwork may be more intensive, but those who enjoy this line of work may be more than happy to spend time on location.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $42,680

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

In sunny climates, solar photovoltaic installers probably won’t have to stress about finding a job. This is one of the fastest growing professions in the nation, according to the BLS. Also known as PV installers, these workers assemble, install and maintain solar panels that produce energy. It’s a physical job and comes with risks, particularly for those working on rooftops, but it’s also an occupation that allows you to leave your work behind at the end of the day.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $54,370

Education required: Postsecondary non-degree award

As long as heights don’t scare you, working as a wind turbine technician can be a low-stress occupation. This fast-growing job has people inspecting wind turbines, conducting routine maintenance and repairing components as needed. While some training is required for the job, you won’t have to spend years in college or be saddled with sky-high student debt. Instead, a short-term certificate is the standard education for this line of work.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median salary: $46,170

Education required: Associate degree

A two-year degree is all that is required for you to begin working as an environmental science and protection technician. These professionals conduct meaningful work that has them monitoring for pollution and investigating sources of contamination. Technicians often work under the supervision of environmental scientists and may be part of a team helping to clean up a specific site. Depending on their assigned duties, environmental science and protection technicians may split their time among the office, laboratory and field.

Anthropologist

Median salary: $62,410

Education required: Master’s degree

Anthropologists are experts on human culture. They may specialize in the changing biology of humans, the evolution of various cultures or the development of languages. It can be a fascinating occupation with jobs available in the government, higher education, consulting firms and elsewhere. While anthropologists can spend some time in the field or laboratories, they often work regular hours in an office, helping to make these low-stress positions.

Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $52,770

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

There’s no need to go to college to become a hearing aid specialist. If you have a high school diploma, you’re likely qualified for a job selecting and fitting hearing aid devices for patients. This is a low-stress position that pays well and usually offers regular hours. It’s also a rewarding profession, since hearing aid specialists are integral to helping people restore their sense of hearing.

Archaeologist

Median salary: $62,410

Education required: Master’s degree

Archaeologists play a critical role in preserving historical sites, collecting artifacts from the past and educating the public on previous civilizations. This dynamic work can include weeks spent in the field. However, once fieldwork is done, archaeologists may be able to work at a more relaxed pace to compile and report their findings. Employers for these workers include the government, universities and cultural resource management firms.

Radiation Therapist

Median salary: $82,330

Education required: Associate degree

Often working as part of an oncology team, radiation therapists administer treatments to patients with cancer and other diseases. Although they may spend long hours on their feet and work with seriously ill patients, this is still a relatively low-stress job. Radiation therapists work predictable hours, earn good incomes and don’t have to worry about the student debt that can come with a four-year or advanced degree. Plus, they have the satisfaction of being a part of helping many patients overcome cancer.

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $40,240

Education required: Some college, no degree

Bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks score high for having low stress. Their work entails entering financial data into software, tracking payments and receipts and running reports. Many times, they specialize in a particular task so they don’t have to worry about managing all of an organization’s financial books. Introverts may appreciate that this is a job often done alone in an office. While jobs as bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks are available to high school graduates, it helps to take some college-level accounting courses.

Insulation Contractor

Median salary: $41,910

Education required: No formal educational credential

The work of an insulation contractor may not be glamorous, but it is low-stress. These workers help homeowners and businesses determine what type of insulation they need and then install it. There are no formal educational requirements for this job, and it can be physically demanding. As people look for ways to improve energy efficiency in their homes, insulation contractors may see job opportunities grow.

Survey Researcher

Median salary: $57,700

Education required: Master’s degree

There’s more to putting together a survey than coming up with questions. Survey researchers have complex jobs that require them to select and design survey methods, ensure questions will be clearly understood, adjust for sampling issues and analyze results. They may find jobs with government agencies, public polling organizations, research firms and nonprofits, among others. The work can be challenging, but it’s not all that stressful.

