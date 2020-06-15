15 Most Expensive Colleges for International Students

Schools with the highest costs for international students
Studying in the U.S. can be a costly endeavor for international students, with many universities charging higher rates for those hailing from other countries. The amount can be especially high at some colleges. According to U.S. News data, of the 1,143 ranked schools that reported total costs for international students, here are the 15 most expensive colleges and universities for that population. Total costs include tuition, room and board, fees, books and other expenses. Of these 15 colleges, which all charged more than $73,000 in 2019-2020, four are Ivy League schools.
Claremont McKenna College (CA)
U.S. News rank: 7 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,775
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,318
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 212
6-year international student graduation rate: 91%
Wesleyan University (CT)
U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,803
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,922
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 364
6-year international student graduation rate: 87%
Brown University (RI)
U.S. News rank: 14, National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,836
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,752
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 751
6-year international student graduation rate: 95%
Dartmouth College (NH)
U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,871
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 4,312
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 403
6-year international student graduation rate: 91%
Amherst College (MA)
U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,950
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,855
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 151
6-year international student graduation rate: 98%
University of Pennsylvania
U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $73,960
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 10,183
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,320
6-year international student graduation rate: 95%
Brandeis University (MA)
U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $74,041
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 3,627
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 725
6-year international student graduation rate: 88%
University of Southern California
U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $74,107
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 19,548
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,491
6-year international student graduation rate: 89%
Trinity College (CT)
U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $74,350
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,162
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 283
6-year international student graduation rate: 93%
Scripps College (CA)
U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $74,788
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,048
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 51
6-year international student graduation rate: N/A
Duke University (NC)
U.S. News rank: 10 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $75,198
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,596
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 636
6-year international student graduation rate: 91%
Barnard College (NY)
U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $75,524
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,557
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 249
6-year international student graduation rate: 92%
University of Chicago
U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $76,302
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,552
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 916
6-year international student graduation rate: 94%
Columbia University (NY)
U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2019-20: $76,340
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,202
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,015
6-year international student graduation rate: 97%
Harvey Mudd College (CA)
U.S. News rank: 23 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2019-20: $77,339
Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 886
International undergraduates, fall 2018: 83
6-year international student graduation rate: 100%
