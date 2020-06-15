15 Most Expensive Colleges for International Students

Schools with the highest costs for international students Studying in the U.S. can be a costly endeavor for international students,…

Schools with the highest costs for international students

Studying in the U.S. can be a costly endeavor for international students, with many universities charging higher rates for those hailing from other countries. The amount can be especially high at some colleges. According to U.S. News data, of the 1,143 ranked schools that reported total costs for international students, here are the 15 most expensive colleges and universities for that population. Total costs include tuition, room and board, fees, books and other expenses. Of these 15 colleges, which all charged more than $73,000 in 2019-2020, four are Ivy League schools.

Claremont McKenna College (CA)

U.S. News rank: 7 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,775

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,318

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 212

6-year international student graduation rate: 91%

Wesleyan University (CT)

U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,803

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,922

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 364

6-year international student graduation rate: 87%

Brown University (RI)

U.S. News rank: 14, National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,836

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,752

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 751

6-year international student graduation rate: 95%

Dartmouth College (NH)

U.S. News rank: 12 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,871

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 4,312

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 403

6-year international student graduation rate: 91%

Amherst College (MA)

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,950

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,855

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 151

6-year international student graduation rate: 98%

University of Pennsylvania

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $73,960

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 10,183

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,320

6-year international student graduation rate: 95%

Brandeis University (MA)

U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $74,041

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 3,627

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 725

6-year international student graduation rate: 88%

University of Southern California

U.S. News rank: 22 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $74,107

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 19,548

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,491

6-year international student graduation rate: 89%

Trinity College (CT)

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $74,350

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,162

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 283

6-year international student graduation rate: 93%

Scripps College (CA)

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $74,788

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,048

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 51

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Duke University (NC)

U.S. News rank: 10 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $75,198

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,596

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 636

6-year international student graduation rate: 91%

Barnard College (NY)

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $75,524

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,557

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 249

6-year international student graduation rate: 92%

University of Chicago

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $76,302

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,552

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 916

6-year international student graduation rate: 94%

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2019-20: $76,340

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,202

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,015

6-year international student graduation rate: 97%

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

U.S. News rank: 23 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $77,339

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 886

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 83

6-year international student graduation rate: 100%

