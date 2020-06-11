11 Cheap Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is June 21. Even if you can’t visit his favorite restaurant or take him to a baseball game,…

Father’s Day is June 21. Even if you can’t visit his favorite restaurant or take him to a baseball game, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate your dad. These affordable gifts are sure to show how much you appreciate dad this Father’s Day.

— HyperChiller beverage cooler.

— Bug bite remover.

— Beard trimming and shaving kit.

— Make your own BBQ sauce kit.

— RampShot game.

— Cold massage roller.

— Mushroom growing kit.

— Fidget spinner tool.

— Coffee for a good cause.

— Punderdome card game.

— Golf club carrier.

HyperChiller Beverage Cooler

Cost: $24.99 from Amazon.

If your dad is a firm believer that every season is iced coffee season, consider gifting the HyperChiller beverage cooler. With an average four-star rating on Amazon, this gadget will chill drinks such as coffee, tea and wine in 60 seconds. The HyperChiller is reusable and dishwasher safe, so your dad can stay cool every day.

Bug Bite Remover

Cost: $9.95 or 3 for $24.95 from The Grommet.

This highly rated, chemical-free solution to mosquito bites makes campers, hikers or fishers happy. The simple suction technology removes the insect saliva and venom that can give you those itchy unsightly bumps. Reviewers swear this product, which is called the Bug Bite Thing, takes the itch out immediately when used as directed.

Beard Trimming and Shaving Kit

Cost: $25.97 from Amazon.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, your dad might not be able to visit his barber. Help him feel cleaned up at home with a nice shaving kit. Give him the tools he needs to groom his whiskers and keep his facial hair healthy with healing and soothing oils and balms.

Make Your Own BBQ Sauce Kit

Cost: $40 from UncommonGoods.

Looking to bring some flavor into your father’s world? Let him bottle his own barbecue sauce with a do-it-yourself kit. The kit comes with all the ingredients your dad needs. Plus, he can add whatever he wants such as homegrown peppers or seasonings. Make sure you let him know it’s the best you’ve ever tasted.

RampShot Game

Cost: $59.99 from Amazon.

Challenge your dad to a twist on a classic backyard game. RampShot takes the general idea of cornhole or other beanbag toss games and takes it up a level. You and your family might even break a sweat challenging each other in this action-packed game.

Cold Massage Roller

Cost: $39.95 from The Grommet.

Give your pops the self-care he deserves. This cold massage roller combines the benefits of ice therapy and foam rolling to relieve sore muscles. After removing from the freezer, the roller ball insert stays cold for up to six hours.

Mushroom Growing Kit

Cost: $12.94 to $33.90 on Amazon.

Let your dad be the “fungi” at your next dinner party. Dad jokes aside, a mushroom growing kit makes for a unique present for your old man. He can simply add water and in a few days, he’ll have fresh organic mushrooms to add to his favorite meals.

Fidget Spinner Tool

Cost: $22 from UncommonGoods.

Remember just a few years ago fidget spinners were all the rage? For dads who still like to keep their hands busy, a fidget spinner multitool makes a great gift. One minute it’s keeping his hands busy while he’s in a meeting or on the phone, the next he’s using it to tighten that loose screw.

Coffee for a Good Cause

Cost: $28 from Amazon.

Keep your dad awake and energized with a pack of coffee grounds from BLK & Bold. This certified fair trade coffee comes with rave reviews. Plus, the Black-owned company donates 5% of its profits to youth development initiatives.

Punderdome Card Game

Cost: $18 from Amazon.

For the king of dad jokes, Punderdome is the card game you need for your next family game night. Some reviewers suggest rewriting the rules to make it your own, but you can use the card prompts to challenge your opponents to a friendly pun-off.

Golf Club Carrier

Cost: $24.95 from The Grommet.

Whether your father likes to travel to different courses around the world or just prefers to golf without lugging a big bag around, a simple golf club carrier can be a great gift for him. The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to carry up to six clubs at a time without them shuffling around. Plus, the carrier keeps your clubs standing upright between rounds.

11 Cheap Father’s Day Gift Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 06/16/20: A previous version of this article misstated the bug bite remover’s price.