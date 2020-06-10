12 Ways to Prepare for Your Freshman Year of College

Be ready before classes start. Moving from high school to college can be a big transition for students, and this…

Moving from high school to college can be a big transition for students, and this year’s incoming freshmen are facing new challenges as the coronavirus pandemic pushes many colleges to fully online or hybrid classes. For those stressing over this new life chapter and today’s uncertainties, there are ways to prepare before starting those first classes. From researching academic support to developing strong interpersonal skills, the following tips can help incoming freshmen get organized and build a foundation for college success.

Gear up for online classes.

This year’s freshman experience will likely be a bit different from previous years. Students can prepare for more online classes and new social distancing measures by checking their college’s website frequently for updates. Before classes start, students should acquire all the necessary technology they might need to complete online courses successfully and research school resources before problems arise.

Read as much as possible.

College coursework consists of substantially more reading than is required in high school. Students should start getting used to the increased workload by reading books during high school and the summer before college. What you read is not as important as how much, but it helps to select recommendations for your intended college major or areas of academic and personal interest.

Research possible college majors.

At most colleges, students don’t need to know with certainty which college major they will pursue the first day of freshman year. But students should start thinking about what they might like to study in preparation to select courses. Those interested in prelaw and premed, for example, should learn more about those tracks if their college offers them. “Take the time to explore what type of academic advising programs are at your university,” Jess Casimir, a former admissions ambassador at the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, wrote in an email. “It’s always a good idea to make a connection with someone who can help you figure out the best plan of attack for completing all of your major/minor requirements.”

Polish social, people and soft skills.

College pushes students to develop strong communication skills. From group projects to communicating with professors, an ability to convey ideas clearly and work collaboratively will serve students well. That includes dealing with social issues; many students will find themselves working closely with people from different backgrounds and life experiences, so they should consider taking advantage of diversity and inclusion classes or books. In addition, leadership and problem-solving skills will be important qualities when it comes time to apply for jobs and internships during school and after graduation. With that in mind, students should consider enrolling in courses that teach soft skills once school begins.

Embrace time-management tools.

Balancing the academic and social demands of college can be a challenge for even the most diligent student. But there are plenty of digital tools designed for students, and a little organization can go a long way in making sure time is used wisely. Smartphone apps and tools can help students limit time on entertainment and social media, and can help keep study schedules on track.

Weigh getting a job freshman year.

College is expensive, and costs go beyond tuition and fees. Day-to-day expenses make up a significant chunk of a student’s college budget. A part-time job can alleviate budget strains, but also take time away from classes. Some students may also be eligible to participate in the federal work-study program, and college financial aid offices can help answer any questions before the semester begins. Before making the decision to work as college freshmen, students should talk to their families about financial expectations.

Keep in touch with the financial aid office.

If a family’s financial situation changes in the months before freshman year, there are options to get more help to pay for college. Financial aid appeals requesting more aid may become more common as American families experience unemployment and reduced work hours resulting from the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Stay in touch with the financial aid office and ask for more financial support if it’s needed.

Know how to stay safe on campus.

Some students will find themselves taking courses both online and in person this fall as the U.S. continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s important for students to feel safe navigating campus. Students should practice common sense by being aware of their surroundings and learning about how their college handles safety issues, including sexual assault. Both parents and students should take time before the semester begins to become familiar with the campus’ safety resources and procedures.

Contact professors before classes start.

Cultivating a strong relationship with professors can go a long way in helping students succeed. Once students have selected their classes, they should consider emailing a handful of instructors or seeing if they can talk via videoconferencing or a phone call this summer. Make sure to be respectful and mature in all communications with professors and other academic staff.

Make the most of orientation activities.

Orientation typically begins in the weeks and sometimes months before classes start, but this year, it may be postponed or held entirely online. Still, it’s a great way for students to get acclimated and ask plenty of questions. Realize that everyone is trying to make friends and adjust to a new environment, so don’t be shy. After orientation, many schools offer unique first-year experiences that help students further connect with their classmates and college community.

Research ways to get involved.

College provides a number of opportunities for students to explore existing interests or embark on new hobbies. Whether it’s joining a musical ensemble or getting involved in social issues, many schools make it easy to get involved. Having a plan of action before arriving will help students select meaningful activities and ensure they don’t miss any important sign-up dates or meetings once school starts.

Know where to go for academic help.

Incoming freshmen should be aware that many colleges have offices dedicated to helping students brainstorm and write essays. Students having difficulty in a class or who just want to speak with a professor one-on-one should take advantage of open office hours. School libraries can also offer knowledgeable staff and study resources to help students. These options can be especially valuable for international students who might be struggling with English language skills.

Find more resources for college success.

The college journey doesn’t end after freshman year, and U.S. News has a wealth of information on everything from finding scholarships to how to write a resume for opportunities like internships. You can also get the latest news by following U.S. News Education on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

